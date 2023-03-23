Who is Blonde Bombshell Cameron Diaz’s Husband?

Cameron Diaz has dated several Hollywood A-listers before meeting her longtime boyfriend and the ultimate love of her life, Benji Madden, including Justin Timberlake and Alex Rodriguez, but it’s safe to say that nobody else came close to the rockstar in the eyes of the blonde bombshell.

Who is Cameron Diaz?

The American actress Cameron Michelle Diaz was born in the United States on 30th August of the year 1972. She has been nominated for four Golden Globe Awards along with a British Academy Film Award, among other honors. Cameron is currently the fifth-highest-grossing actress in domestic box office history with over $3 billion in domestic box office receipts from her films as of 2018. She became a bankable celebrity thanks to her roles in comedies and romances, and in the year 2013, she has crowned the highest-paid Hollywood actress who was beyond the age of 40.

Who is Cameron Diaz’s Husband?

Benji is a popular musician from Maryland who is best known as one-fifth of the pop-punk band Good Charlotte. Together with his twin brother Joel, the vocalist also fronts the band, and the two have also started a rock group called The Madden Brothers. The brother’s team is undoubtedly a career match made in heaven because, in addition to running their management firm named “MDDN,” they also served as a judging duet on The Voice Australia in the year 2015.

Cameron even admitted to Harper’s Bazaar that, had she never met the TV judge, she would have never imagined getting married at the age of 40. She stated that she didn’t think she would do it, and she was not sure whether she would have if she hadn’t met her husband. The love was in the air and all of it caught her off guard.

The couple has been getting better and better since getting married. Despite keeping their relationship very private, the musician occasionally interjects with a loving tribute to his wife on social media.

About Cameron and Benji’s Married Life

Before the actress was spotted flaunting her gold engagement ring in December of the year 2014, Cameron and Benji had been relation for less than a year. Later, the couple got married in a small ceremony at their Beverly Hills home in January of the year 2015. Cameron previously disclosed to radio host Andy that she and Benji were married in their living room in front of their guests in a very private ceremony. She added that they held a small gathering in their backyard on the tennis court with close family and friends.

The couple very happily welcomed their daughter, whom they named Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, in December of the year 2019, four years after their wedding. They didn’t announce her birth until January of the year 2020. The couple has never made it known whether they became parents through adoption or a surrogate.

