Who is American Golfer Max Homa’s Wife?

Max Homa is a name that every golf fan has recently heard of thanks to his six PGA Tour victories and his current state of top performance. He has a solid reputation in the golfing community thanks to his incredible abilities on the course and his wit and humor off it. His wife, Lacey Croom, has recently attracted a lot of attention as well while supporting him in the audience. It has fans speculating about who she is.

Who is Max Homa?

The professional golfer John Maxwell Homa was born on 19th November in the year 1990 in the United States of America. He competes on the PGA Tour and he also won the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship on an individual basis in the year 2013 while he was still in college.

Throughout his professional career, he has earned six PGA Tour victories. He is Jewish and regarding it, he wrote hilariously in a tweet from December of the year 2018: that the most Jewish he has ever felt was after gazing at home with spectacular Christmas lights and thinking immediately that the electric bill must be horrible. He wed Lacey Croom in November of the year 2019, and the couple now resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, with their dog Scotty.

Who is Max Homa’s Wife?

Lacey was born on 16th April of the year 1991, in California and she is only a few months older than her famous golf professional husband, who was born on 19th November in the year 1990. Homa even serenaded her on his Instagram page when she turned 30 in the year 2021, as he almost always does on her birthday, with a pure, sweet statement that left the golf fans speechless.

Croom received her degree from California State University in the year 2013. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and is currently a real estate appraiser and realtor licensed in the state of California. As her husband swings his clubs on the course, Mrs. Homa has been working as a real estate agent for quite a time. Lacey is a dedicated photographer in addition to working a full-time job. She even has a young Instagram account called “Lacehomaphotography” where she posts pictures. She advertises herself as a “hobbyist traveling photographer” on the account and shares examples of her passion for capturing moments. Her passion project has 344 followers on Instagram as of right now.

About Max And Lacey’s Relationship

The PGA Tour player began his professional career in the year 2013, but the first six years of his career were regrettable dry spells. But the golf pro had a fantastic year in 2019. Along with earning his first Tour victory, he also got married to Lacey in November of the same year. Before getting married, the two had been relations for a considerable amount of time, according to a sports and entertainment website. Following their nuptials, Croom adopted Homa’s last name and is now known as Lacey Homa.

About his wife, very little is known. Croom is completely the reverse of Homa, who is renowned in the golf community as the humorous Twitter man. She appears to live a rather private life. Both of her social media accounts, Twitter and Instagram, are private and only accessible to her close friends. But through the PGA tour star’s constant public accounts, fans may see a lot of her.

