Queen Latifah Girlfriend’s Details That You Should Know

American entertainer “Queen Latifah” has been working in the entertainment business for more than three decades. She is a rapper, songwriter, singer, producer, and actress. She has enjoyed great career success while also managing to lead a very discreet personal life. Her personal life is frequently a topic of fan curiosity, particularly about her husband and children. We will go into detail about Queen Latifah’s husband’s name and age as well as her children’s information.

Who is Queen Latifah?

Dana Elaine Owens, known by her stage name “Queen Latifah” is a rapper, actress, and singer who was born on 10th March of the year 1970 in the United States of America. In addition to being nominated for an Academy Award, she has also won other honors, including the prestigious Grammy Award, a Golden Globe Award, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, along two NAACP Image Awards. Moreover, she also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the year 2006, making history as the first hip-hop female artist to do so.

“All Hail the Queen,” Latifah’s debut album, was released in the year 1989 when she was just 19 years old and the album featured the popular song called “Ladies First”. Tommy Boy Records produced her following album called “Nature of a Sista” later in the year 1991.

Who is Queen Latifah’s Girlfriend?

She has worked in the entertainment sector for more than three decades and has had great career success. Fans are constantly interested in learning more about her personal life, particularly about her husband and children. 2019 saw Queen Latifah wed her longtime girlfriend, Eboni Nichols.

California native Eboni Nichols was born on 27th December 1976 and she is in high demand as a choreographer for television and movies. She began dancing at the Bre Dancing Studio when she was just 8 years old and quickly decided that she wanted to pursue dance as a career. Moreover, dancer and choreographer Eboni Nichols have collaborated with a variety of well-known musicians. She advises prospective dancers, assisting them in realising their goals and giving them the direction and encouragement they need to succeed in the business.

She was raised in California and has extensive experience in the entertainment sector Source. Recently, in the year 2022, Eboni Nichols turned 46 years old. The duo shares a son whose name is Rebel. Rebel Queen Latifah and Eboni’s only child and she gave birth to him in the year 1991 when she was barely 21 years old.

