Only Fontaine has tied the knot. Arlette is the name of her spouse. Their marriage has lasted for 60 years. Also, the names of their children are not stated. Their connection status is unknown. Read on for more on his personal life, family, and professional accomplishments.

A former football player, Just Fontaine was born on August 18, 1933. Since Fontaine’s parents are French and Spanish, none of their names were mentioned at the 2004 FIFA Awards Ceremony. No one here knows the names of his six siblings. Starting his career in 1950, while playing for USA Casablanca, Just Fontaine scored 10 goals to lead the league, went on to score 165 goals in 200 games for the club, and won the title twice.

Professional and personal life: – Just Fontaine began his professional football career in 1950 by signing with USM Casablanca in Morocco. He eventually moved to France and joined Nice, where he spent the rest of his career and scored 165 goals in 200 games. After scoring 13 goals in just six games, including four goals against West Germany in the third-place playoff, Fontaine led France to the semifinals of Sweden’s 1958 FIFA World Cup.

A member of the French national team since 1953, Fontaine holds the record for most goals scored by an individual at the World Cup with 13. He racked up his 13 goals in 1958. Sadly, a knee injury caused Fontaine to retire from professional football at the age of 28. The 21-time player for France just announced his retirement from international competition. He scored 30 goals during his international career.

Fontaine was inducted into the search FIFA World Cup Hall of Fame in 2004 for his outstanding performance in the 1958 World Cup, after which he went on to work as a football manager and the head of the French Professional Football League.

