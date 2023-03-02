Busy Philipps joins the cast of Mean Girls Musical

Previously, we broke the news that Jenna Fischer would be participating in the Mean Girls Musical movie adaptation. Actress Busy Philipps is the newest member of the cast to join the ensemble. According to rumours, the actor would play Mrs. George, who is Regina George’s mother in the next movie. In the first version, Regina is the one who takes charge of the clique of cruel girls known as the Plastics.

Cady Heron, portrayed in the film by Lindsay Lohan and based on the character created by Rosalind Wiseman for her book Queen Bees and Wannabes, is a young woman who has just come back to the United States and finds herself thrown into the intricate and chaotic dynamics of her new high school. Soon later, Cady discovers that she has been swept up into the prominent clique of the school known as The Plastics.

This comes about as a result of her having a crush on Aaron Samuels, who is the ex-boyfriend of the head Plastic Regina George (Rachel McAdams). What was originally intended to be an infiltration mission quickly leads Cady down the path of becoming a full-fledged Plastic herself.

I Feel Beautiful, He’s Just Not That Into You, and Made of Honor are among Philipps’ most well-known film credits in the genre of romantic comedy. As a result of her work in the sitcom Cougar, she was honoured with a Critics’ Choice TV Award in the category of Supporting Role.

The musical adaptation of Mean Girls will be directed by Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne, based on a screenplay written by Tina Fey. In the next musical, Fey will also be seen performing in her familiar character of Ms. Norbury. With Fey, Lorne Michaels will be producing the musical when it goes into production.

Tim Meadows plays the role of Principal Duval in the movie. Renée Rapp plays the role of Regina George, Auli’i Cravalho plays Janis Ian, Jaquel Spivey plays Damian Hubbard, Avantika plays Karen, Bebe Wood plays Gretchen, and Jenna Fischer plays Mrs. Heron. The release window for Mean Girls the Musical has not yet been determined.

