MSU Shooting Survivor, Religious Leaders Support Suggested Laws Against Gun Violence

On Wednesday, a group of gun control activists gathered in Lansing, Michigan, to back recently introduced legislation.

MSU Shooting Survivor:

At the Anderson House Office building, religious and educational officials gave speeches. Carl Austin Miller Grondin, the vice president of the student government and a survivor of the shooting at Michigan State University on February 13, was one of them.

The proposed law, in the opinion of the Michigan House Democrats and their Senate colleagues, will promote gun safety and aid in the averting of violent crimes such as the shooting at MSU.

Numerous Americans’ lives have been impacted by gun crime. House Speaker Joe Tate, a Democrat from Detroit, said, “I personally have family members who have been the victims of gun violence, and the effect of that violence reverberates for a lifetime.

Illegal Firearms

“As elected officials, it is our duty to do everything in our power to keep our children and neighbourhoods safe, including implementing sensible gun reforms.

This is a public health catastrophe, not a political one. The majority of Michiganders favour reasonable restrictions on guns, so it is our responsibility to advance changes to the law that reflect the priorities of our constituents.

The two ex-Republican congressmen declared their support for the new gun safety legislation bundle being considered by the Michigan State Legislature.

“As staunch Republicans and Second Amendment defenders, we believe it is our obligation to publicly back this legislation. Michigan residents deserve action because numerous mass shootings have affected students, teachers, and parents there over the past 15 months.

By taking illegal firearms off the streets and assisting law enforcement in protecting our families, this sensible change to improve gun safety will save lives.

Families, domestic violence victims, and students will all be kept secure. The root causes of violent crime, which has become all too prevalent in our cities, schools, and daily life, must be addressed directly.

