Drew Sidora Accuses Ralph Pittman Of Infidelity And Abuse

Drew Sidora as well as Ralph Pittman have chosen to divorce after almost nine years of marriage. Pittman applied for divorce from the star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” on February 27, giving their date of split as February 23, and claiming that there is no chance of reconciliation, according to court papers discovered by a news agency on March 1.

Ralph Pittman And Drew Sidora Sought Marriage Counseling

Pittman and Sidora had Machai and Aniya together after getting married in 2014. After a brief separation from her spouse, Sidora and the other cast members of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” sought marriage counseling, as she revealed when she joined the show in 2020. Sidora spoke about the unexpected split in December 2020 when she made her first appearance on season 13 of the show, claiming that her husband had gone for three days and she had no idea where he was.

She added that her mother had seen the proceedings take place. Viewers observed Sidora and Pittman working on their marital problems throughout the season as well as the difficult talks they were compelled to have as a result of their circumstances.

Ralph Pittman Is Blamed For Cheating On Drew Sidora

Ralph Pittman is being blamed by Drew Sidora for cheating, abusing her, and meddling with her money as she explains why she is divorcing him. Drew claims that Ralph recently assaulted her, grabbing her phone from her hands last month and causing her to collapse to the ground. She claims that Ralph screamed at her, claiming that since he pays the phone bill, the phone is his property. She claims that when Ralph started acting physically aggressively, she even thought about leaving Atlanta and taking her three young children by plane to Chicago, where they would feel secure.

