Who Is Ed Sheeran’s Wife? Know Everything About The Couple

Despite being one of the most well-known performers in the world,ED Sheeran prefers to keep his personal life private. Sadly, he revealed in 2023 that Cherry Seaborn, his beloved wife, “had a tumour” while she was carrying their second child.

Who Is Cherry Seaborn?

Cherry, who was born on May 6, 1992, is a Norfolk native. She first encountered Ed Sheeran at Thomas Mills High School in Framingham, where it’s thought the singer had a crush on a fellow student.

Together, they completed their secondary schooling there, and Cherry later enrolled at Durham, North Carolina-based Duke University.

She moved back in 2016, The Sun exclusively disclosed, after dealing with a long-distance relationship with Ed for months.

Ed explained how his wife’s tumour from 2022 could only be treated following the birth of their second kid on March 1, 2023.

When Did Cherry Seaborn And Ed Sheeran Exchanged Vows?

Cherry and Ed were classmates, but it wasn’t until he asked her out in 2015 that they started courting.

Over the 2017 Christmas break, the singer proposed to Cherry, the singer disclosed on Instagram. The Sun made the exclusive revelation that the couple had wed in private without any famous people present in February 2019.

What Is Cherry Seaborn Profession ?

Cherry’s incredible hockey skills made an impression on her classmates while she was living in the States. Even in 2012, under her direction, her hockey squad won back-to-back British University championships.

Prior to returning to the UK, Cherry reportedly held the position of Advisory Specialist at Deloitte & Touche LLP in New York.

However, it was disclosed in July 2020 that she had left her well-paid London position as a risk manager with Deloitte in order to grow fruit and vegetables.

Cherry’s LinkedIn page said she is “working to establish a self-sufficient ­living environment, aiming to generate sustainable energy, as well as all fruit and vegetables”.

Do Ed Sheeran And Cherry Seaborn Have Any Kids Together?

The couple is the parents of two girls. On September 1, 2020, it was announced that Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, a daughter, was Cherry and Ed’s first child together.

The happy pair then announced Cherry had given birth to Jupiter, a second daughter, on May 19, 2022. They didn’t reveal either of the births.