Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko: Celebrity Chef Died At The Age Of 37

In a declaration from his family, renowned chef Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko revealed that he had passed away at the age of 37. Let’s look at the specifics of Lentswe Bhengu-cause Mafoko’s of death and how famous cook Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko passed away.

How Did Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko’s Died?

Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko, a South African chef, died away on February 28, 2023, at the Sandton Medi-Clinic. He was 37 at the time.

He was described as a strong and brave man who bravely fought until he was declared deceased. By his culinary family and the public alike, he was known as Chef Lentswe.

Cause Of Death

We regret to have to notify you of the passing of Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko. People thought Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko had a pleasant disposition. Given the recent news, many people must be interested in learning the reason of death for Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko.

Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko, best known as the chef on The Great South African Bake Off, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 28 after a short illness, according to a statement released by his family.

Who Was Chef Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko?

Chef Lentswe spent about five years working in the finance sector in KwaZulu Natal, where he was also born, educated, and where he began his professional career. 2010 saw him graduate from the Culinary School in the Cape Winelands.

He hosted a number of programmes, such as Cheeky Palate and KFC Taste Cookery. Additionally, he recently made a special appearance on the Metropolitan show We Start 2023 Stronger. Bhengu, who was raised in KwaZulu-Natal, has always had a passion for eating. At the age of eight, he began his career as a cook, continuing his mother’s work in the kitchen.

About His Career

Chef Lentswe worked in the investment banking industry for five years prior to enrolling in the renowned Culinary Institute in the Cape Winelands in 2010. Lentswe began creating and posting cooking films to YouTube after graduating.

This launched his career in television, and he later served as presenter of the two-season series Africa on a Plate, which combined cuisine with travel and culture. He co-hosted seasons two and three of The Great South African Bake Off with comic Anne Hirsch.

Additionally, he participated in the semifinal of the second season of My Kitchen Rules South Africa as a celebrity special judge. He replaced the late Lesego Semenya, better known by his stage name Les Da Chef, on the Mzansi Magic show Celebrity Mystery Box.