Mysterious Absence From The “Today” Show, Hoda Kotb’s Whereabouts Were Revealed 

While Hoda Kotb is mysteriously absent from “Today,” viewers are sending her words of support.

What Happened To Hoda Kotb?

The prolonged absence of Hoda Kotb from “Today” is beginning to worry her admirers. Hoda’s last appearance on “Today with Hoda and Jenna” was the episode from February 20 that was reportedly taped three days earlier. She was once again MIA on Monday.

Hoda’s absence from “Today” has been covered by Jenna Bush Hager and other “Today” cast members, but no specific information has been released about why she has been off the air for such a long period.

Additionally, Hoda’s podcast “Making Space” didn’t have a brand-new edition when Monday morning rolled around. Fans have been inquiring about the journalist’s well-being as a result of the social media posts she has been making.

Cause Of Disappearance

Hoda shared “Choose Hope” on Instagram early on Monday along with two love emojis. (Hope is the name of her youngest daughter.)

She wrote over the weekend, “Sometimes miracles are just people with kind souls,” and added, “Happy Sunday xo.” Quotes about courage and letting “dark clouds” pass have appeared in other posts.

She said last week, “Here’s to strong ladies. “May we get to know them. May we embody them. Let us bring them up.” As the number of cryptic posts increased, fans started to react with queries and assurances that hoda is back.