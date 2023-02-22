One Of The Most Fashionable Kitchens Can Be Found In Michelle Keegan And Mark Wright’s £3,500,000 Essex Mansion

The stunning kitchen in Mark Wright’s £3.5 million Essex mansion, which he and his wife Michelle Keegan share, was shown off to admirers. The 36-year-old former TOWIE personality uploaded a video to his Instagram account on Tuesday in which he was seen preparing a plate of mouthwatering protein pancakes. In the film, Mark traversed the sizable space that was furnished with glossy charcoal, glass, and wood cabinets as well as a white tiled floor.

The kitchen had a sizable island in the middle with an electric range, ideal for his culinary demonstration. On top of the marble-effect worktop, he set a blender and his components before getting to work.

Mark Wright’s Personal Life

Mark is the brother of fellow professional football player Josh Wright, with whom he played at Crawley Town, and Jess Wright, a cast member of The Only Way is Essex. He is the son of Carol and Mark Wright, Sr. His sibling is younger. Wright, a childhood acquaintance of the groom, served as best man at reality star Jade Goody and Jack Tweed’s wedding on February 22, 2009. 2019‘s Sky Living series Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain featured footage from the event.

Wright was accused in August 2011 at Redbridge Magistrates’ Court of using violent behavior during a night out. Wright was dating Lauren Goodger, another TOWIE ensemble member. Wright has been dating former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan since December 2012. They got hitched on May 24, 2015. Wright had surgery to remove a 12-centimeter tumor in December 2021.

Mark Wright’s Acting Career

Wright was a founding participant of the ITV reality series The Only Way is Essex in October 2010. On October 23, 2011, near the conclusion of the third season, he made his exit from the program official. Later, he came back for the 2012 Christmas special as well as a brief role in the sixth season. He made another short appearance in 2014 as well as in 2016. Adapted on the US television program of the same name, Wright hosts the sixth season of The Bachelor on Channel 5.

Wright appeared as a guest on This Morning with Rochelle Humes on July 5, 2019. In September 2019, Wright played a prominent role in the BBC series Who Do You Think You Are? Wright appeared in the BBC iPlayer miniseries Mark Wright: The Last Chance in January 2021, which focused on his attempts to resurrect his professional football journey with Crawley Town.

Mark Wright’s Net Worth

Mark’s assessed wealth is £9 million, which is perhaps not surprising given that he has held every position imaginable, from a Hollywood Television personality to a football star. Owing to his Train Wright workout website as well as the Mysa Active gym wear brand he has with his wife Michelle Keegan, his extraordinary work ethic has also paid off. Perhaps there is no surprise that the designs for their new home are so opulent that they give Buckingham Palace a decidedly shabby appearance.

FAQs

1. What is the net worth of Mark Wright?

Ans. £9 million

2. What is the age of Mark Wright?

Ans. 36 years old

3. When is Mark Wright’s birthday?

Ans. 20 January 1987

4. Who is the wife of Mark Wright?

Ans. Michelle Keegan

