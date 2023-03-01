Dorian Zev Kweller, 16, passed away, and Ben Kweller announced the sad news in an Instagram photo. The musician admitted that his kid had been murdered.

Recently, American musician Ben Kweller shared the sad news that his 16-year-old son Dorian Zev had passed away.

Dorian Zev Kweller, Son Of Ben Kweller, How Did He Passed Away?

Yesterday, February 28, Kweller posted on his Instagram page that Dorian had died. The singer-songwriter, 41, shared a picture of his deceased boy online along with a sombre caption. There’s no way I can be penning this, but I am, it said.

Dorian Zev Kweller, our firstborn, passed away last night. He also referred to him as “a genuine legend” and a good person. Dorian was killed in a car accident, according to a second Instagram post that Liz Kweller, Ben’s wife, also shared.

Ben Kweller also discussed Dorian’s hopes and aspirations for the future, which include becoming a vocalist. He claimed to be a “true poet” who started writing and recording songs as soon as he learned to talk in the Instagram caption he posted. Kweller noted that his late son’s debut performance would take place at SXSW in two weeks. Kweller also disclosed his son’s last text message that he sent.

As a result of the tragic and unfortunate event, the grieving and devastated father also expressed their complete shock. He bemoaned the reality that Dorian had so much to do and pondered the unfairness of life’s tragedies.

Ben Kweller Presents Music By His Late Son Dorian Zev

Ben, the original member of the post-grunge band Radish, revealed that up until this point, Dorian had only put out a few songs.

Kweller encouraged his friends and followers to listen to Dorian’s music and keep him alive in their memories and in the music he created by linking to the late teen’s Instagram profile. Just four days before he passed away, Dorian had a song called “Hickeys” out.