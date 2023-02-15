Meta’s CBO Marne Levine Leaves After 13 Years

During this turbulent period for the IT industry, during which firms all over the world are announcing layoffs, Meta’s Chief Business Officer, Marne Levine, has decided to leave the company.

Marne Levine began her career with the firm some 13 years ago, when it was still known as Meta but had not yet adopted its current name. In 2021, Levine was promoted to the position of chief business officer at Meta for the first time. While at Meta, Levine was also responsible for running Instagram in his capacity as chief operations officer. Following Levine’s resignation, Meta made the announcement that Nicola Mendelsohn’s job will be expanded as the leader of the global business group. According to an announcement made in a blog post by the firm, Justin Osofsky will also be taking on the role of head of online sales, operations, and partnerships.

According to what was said on the company’s website, “Marne will stand down from the CBO job on February 21, 2023 and will remain an employee until she retires in the summer.”

The “Year of Efficiency” from Meta

In a recent announcement, Meta detailed their ambitions to reduce expenses by $5 billion and dubbed 2023 the “Year of Efficiency.” Just a few days ago, it was revealed that Mark Zuckerberg’s firm, Meta, had requested that its managers and directors either become individual contributors or quit the company altogether.

This procedure is referred to as “flattening” on the internal level. When this change occurs, management responsibilities are shifted to task-based responsibilities. In the first significant layoff of its workers, Meta eliminated 13% of its positions in November 2022. When asked about his opinion at the time, Zuckerberg stated that he believed the organisation was still overly fat and promised to get rid of managers and staff who were failing.

“Over the last 13 years, Marne has been a great leader at Meta in a variety of roles, including driving global policy, expanding our Instagram business as the first Chief Operating Officer (COO), and heading our advertisements and business partnerships teams. “I’m thankful for our relationship, her dedication to Meta, and the enthusiasm she provided to the firm each and every day,” stated Javier Olivan, the COO of Meta.

