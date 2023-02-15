Chris Packham, a naturalist, author, wildlife photographer, and co-host of The Watches (Springwatch, Autumnwatch, and Winterwatch), first debuted on our screens in the children’s nature show The Really Wild Show on CBBC. Since that time, he has been widely recognised for presenting the BBC nature programme Springwatch since 2009, when he succeeded Bill Oddie in that role.

Chris is a fervent supporter of all forms of wildlife, and he currently co-hosts the show Springwatch with his step-daughter, the zoologist Megan McCubbin, where Megan began her career as a presenter.

Who is Chris Packham?

Chris Packham is a naturalist, presenter, author, and wildlife photographer who has won several awards for his work. He is well-known for his activism in the environmental movement and is one of Wild Justice’s founders. Wild Justice is a charitable organisation that is entirely supported by donations and brings legal challenges against the government and its agencies on behalf of wildlife in the United Kingdom. He has been quite vocal in his opposition to the HS2 project and participated in the protests at COP26.

Chris was 15 years old when he attended a jobs advising conference in 1976. He alleges that someone informed him, “You cannot be an astronaut.” He finally finished studying kestrels, shrews, and badgers when he was in his teens and while an undergraduate student studying Zoology at Southampton University. In 2013, the University of Southampton bestowed upon him an honorary degree of Doctor of Science.

When exactly did Chris Packham host the show “The Really Wild Show”?

In July of 1984, Chris began his career in the film industry by meeting wildlife filmmaker Stephen Bollwell, with whom he went on to become a lasting friendship. Together, they began creating sets and cleaning cameras. After that, he went on to host the children’s series The Really Wild Show, which was nominated for a BAFTA and won the award. Other presenters on the show included Terry Nutkins and Michaela Strachan, and it featured Chris swimming with a killer whale and playing football in the studio with a young cheetah.

The Wife of Chris Packham

The identity of Chris Packham’s spouse has not been disclosed publicly as of yet. On the other hand, Packham has been in a relationship with Charlotte Corney, the proprietor of Wildheart Animal Sanctuary, for more than 10 years, despite the fact that the pair lives in separate locations.

Megan McCubbin, his stepdaughter, is a naturalist, and she has made appearances on Springwatch alongside her stepfather. Keep reading to find out more information about Chris Packham’s net worth and other topics.

