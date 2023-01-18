Who is the wife of Kerry Sanders? Know more about the Journalist

Kerry Sanders is a famous journalist born on October 19, 1960 in the United States. As of January 9, 2023, Kerry Sanders net worth is $5 million. Sanders and an NBC cameraman covered the federal raid to free Elian Gonzalez entirely when the federal authorities ordered the 6-year-old Cuban boy to be sent back to his father in Cuba after his mother drowned in the waters off the coast of Florida while attempting to enter the US.Sander covered the event as a pool reporter for competing networks Univision, Telemundo, and CNN. He is multilingual and proficient in Spanish.

Kerry Sanders is an American journalist who was born on October 19, 1960. He works as a reporter for NBC News. He served as a generalist reporter for many Florida television stations, including as WTLV in Jacksonville, FL (where he was employed as a paid intern), WINK in Ft. Myers, WTVT, CBS and subsequently Fox affiliates in Tampa, and WTVJ (NBC) in Miami. In addition to receiving a Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of South Florida, he received his bachelor’s degree from there in 1982.

He started working as a journalist for NBC News at the Miami office of the network in 1996. Days after making his NBC debut, the ValuJet disaster in the Everglades drew him into a significant story.

Kerry Sanders is one of the richest journalists in the world and is on the list of most popular journalists. According to our analysis, Wikipedia, Forbes & Business Insider, Kerry Sanders has a net worth of $5 million.

According to our records, Kerry Sanders was married to Deborah Sharp. As of January 12, 2023, Kerry Sanders is not dating anyone.

He is known for its hurricane coverage, including hurricanes Andrew, Ivan, and Katrina. He was also on the front lines of both Desert Storm 1991 and as an embedded reporter with the US Marines during the 2003 Iraq War. He previously worked with NBC reporter David Bloom at WTVJ in Miami, who died from a DVT embolism, while also covering the Iraq war with Sanders.

