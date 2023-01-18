Born Kanye Omari West is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer. West, who was born and raised in Chicago, became well-known in the early 2000s as a Roc-A-Fella Records producer who popularised the “sampling the chipmunk” soul approach while working on songs for a range of musicians.

Kanye West’s career

He established the GOOD Music label that same year. On the albums Graduation (2007), 808s & Heartbreak, and Late Registration (2005), Kanye West experimented with a range of musical elements, such as orchestra, synths, and autotune (2008). Both Yeezus (2013) and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010), his fifth and sixth studio albums, received positive reviews from critics. West widened his musical range with Ye (2018) and The Life of Pablo (2016). He entered the Christian and gospel music genres with Jesus Is King (2019). (2018).

Donda (2021), his ninth album, received unfavourable reviews from reviewers but was nonetheless a financial success. The two complete collaborative albums Kids See Ghosts (2018) with Kid Cudi and Watch the Throne (2011) with Jay-Z are also included in Kanye West’s career.

The early life and birth of Kanye West

On June 8, 1977, West was born in Atlanta, Georgia. When he was 3 years old, his parents divorced, and he relocated to Chicago, Illinois with his mother. Ray West, a pioneering black photojournalist for The Atlanta Journal’s Constitution, once belonged to the Black Panther Party. Following his conversion to Christianity, Ray built the Good Water shop and café in Lexington Park, Maryland, using his son’s start-up funds, in 2006. Donda C. West, West’s mother, worked as his manager before resigning as chair of the English department at Chicago State University and professor of English at Clark University in Atlanta.

After moving to Chicago and growing up in a middle-class neighbourhood, West enrolled in Polaris School for Individual Education in the Illinois suburb of Oak Lawn. When West was 10 years old, she and her mother relocated to Nanjing, China, where West taught on a Fulbright scholarship at Nanjing University. West was the only foreign student in his class, according to his mother, but he fit in well and picked up the language fast, even if he has since lost the most of it. West’s response when asked about his high school grades was, “I got A’s and B’s.”

Who is Bianca Censori?

Censori has worked as an architectural designer for West’s Yeezy company since November 2020, according to his LinkedIn page.

Prior to working with West, Censori studied at the University of Melbourne graduating with a Bachelor of Architecture in 2017. She then returned to school to do her Masters of Architecture in 2019-20. Censori is also an entrepreneur and founded Nylons, a jewelry company, after high school. “I started playing around with the stitches, then putting crystals in the stitch and making very simple thin necklaces,” she said in a 2016 i-D story. “I started selling it and it slowly grew from there.”

Censori has also worked as an architect for an Australian firm and as a design consultant.

Censori deactivated her Instagram account when news broke that she was marrying West. Before doing so, she had around 16,500 followers.

It’s unknown how Censori and West started dating, but given that the average age of Yeezy workers on LinkedIn is about 80, it’s possible that they grew close while working together.

When they were seen together on Jan. 2 at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Censors and the “Heartless” singer first fueled relationship speculations. September 2023, a few days before news of their publicly publicised wedding broke.

West also hinted about their relationship in a song he released in the first few days of December 2022 called “Censori Overload.” I can’t have $ex any longer till I’m married, the Bible states, according to one of the song’s lyrics.

