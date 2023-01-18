Melissa Rauch Biography, career, personal life and more

Melissa Ivy Rauch is an American film and television actress and comedian best known for playing Dr. Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz in the highly successful CBS sitcom, ‘The Big Bang Theory’. She also played the recurring character Summer in HBO’s dark fantasy “True Blood” and lent her voice to Harley Quinn in the direct-to-video animated film “Batman and Harley Quinn”. A native of New Jersey, Rauch first became interested in acting when she was a student at Marlboro High School.

Early in her career in the entertainment industry, she worked as a regular contributor to VH1’s “Best Week Ever” television show. She made her acting debut in 2006 in the romantic drama ‘Delirious’. Rauch made his small screen debut two years later, playing a recurring character on the NBC comedy series Kath & Kim. In 2009, she made her debut in The Big Bang Theory. She originally had a recurring role but was later promoted to the show’s main cast.

Career of Melissa Rauch

Early in her career, Melissa Rauch was a regular on VH1’s Best Week Ever TV show. She also worked as an actress in New York.Rauch made her acting debut in Tom DiCillo’s comedy Delirious in 2006, which also starred Steve Buscemi, Michael Pitt, and Alison Lohman as Megan. A year later, she would make her small-screen debut in the HBO television series 12 Miles of Bad Road, of which only six episodes were actually produced due to the Writers Guild of America strike in 2007-2008. Later, HBO declared that it would not run the programme.

In the first and only season of the short-lived comedy Kath & Kim’s first and only six episodes, she made her small-screen debut in 2008–2009 as Tina, who appeared in recurrent fashion. In 2009, she wrote, produced and directed the short film The Condom Killer. The following year, she co-wrote another short, Partially Stalked Love.

Private life of Melissa Rauch

1980 in Marlboro Township, New Jersey. Her parents, who are both Jews, brought up Melissa and her brother Ben in a prosperous home. She attended Marlboro High School, where her passion for acting began to develop. Rauch attended Marymount Manhattan College in New York City following her high school graduation, where she earned her degree in 2002. Melissa met screenwriter Winston Beigel while they were both in college.

In 2005, they came together as a writing team, and since then, they have collaborated on several projects, including the comedy programme “The Miss Education of Jenna Bush.” The performance was a hit; in fact, it was recognised at the New York International Fringe Festival with an award for Outstanding Solo Exhibition. In 2007, the pair were hitched. Winston afterwards adopted his wife’s last name. Rauch made her pregnancy public on July 11, 2017, and she also disclosed that she had previously lost. Melissa and Winston’s daughter, who they named Sadie, was born in late 2017. Rauch announced her December 4 birth on her Instagram account.

