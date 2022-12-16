A 31 age Singer Charlie Puth Crashed on Internet, he revealed his relationship status?

Charlie Puth was born in New Jersey, situated in the United States, on 2 December 1991. He is a popular singer and songwriter in America. He was well known when his initial exposure song and videos were uploaded to YouTube and went viral. He gained huge success through this.

He is survived by his parents, Debra Puth and Charles Puth.

At the start, after performing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Puth signed with the record label eleven eleven while writing songs and producing songs for other artists. His solo career gets started in the initial stage of 2015, Atlantic Records and Artist Partner Group eventually sought him, and he released his debut single, “Marvin Gaye”.

In 2010, before graduating from the Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School, he passed his school from the Holy Cross School, Rumson, and Forrestdale Middle School. During his seventh grade, as a jazz piano major and a classical studies minor, he joined the Manhattan School of Music Pre-College. In 2013, Puth graduated from the Berklee College of Music, where he get well qualified in music production and engineering.

Career Points of Charlie Puth:

He then appeared on the single “See You Again”, composed by Wiz Khalifa. For 12 non-consecutive weeks, the song peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was certified and credited as 11× Platinum by the RIAA. Later the song earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song nomination.

In 2016, Puth’s debut studio album, Nine Track Mind, was released with the purpose of commercial success. The album also included the single “We Don’t Talk Anymore”, who is featuring Selena Gomez and the song peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

later on, he released two songs continuously, “Attention” and “How Long”, in the year 2017, which were awarded or certified 4× and 2× Platinum, respectively, by the RIAA. These songs were included in his second studio album named Voicenotes, which was composed in the year 2018, and this album received positive outcomes and the album scored 4th position on the Billboard 200.

In 2019, he continuously released three songs “I Warned Myself”, “Mother”, and “Cheating on You”. Later, he decided not to put these songs on his next album and also scrapped all others he had written for it in 2020. After all, he released the non-album singles “Girlfriend” and “Hard on Yourself”. After Two years, he released his third studio album, Charlie which included the singles “Light Switch” and “That’s Hilarious”.

Personal Life of Charlie Puth:

Recently Charlie Puth stated about his relationship. He confirmed that he is dating his childhood friend named, Brooke Sansone. After saying that he was in a secret relationship, he with his new girlfriend went on Instagram officials on his 31st birthday on 2 December and announced their relationship.

Both are good friends from their childhood and know each other very much. According to Puth, a secret relationship is much better than an open relationship because you have full freedom from society, and you do not have to give any kind of answers to anyone.

