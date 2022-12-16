The famous Hockey Player Alex Ovechkin and his wife Nastya Shubskaya- The Beautiful Couples

Alexander Ovechkin was born on 17 September 1985 in Russia. He is a famous and very professional ice hockey left-winger player and captain of the National Hockey League (NHL). “The Great Eight” referred to his jersey number. Ovechkin is widely known as one of the greatest goal-scorers of all time.

At a very small age, he shifted with his family to a tall high-rise building in Moscow. There he attended a public school which is very famous for military discipline where he completed eight and a half grades and then attend school at Dynamo Moscow’s sports school. He attends daily training sessions both morning and night.

In any case, when his parents were no longer able to get Alex to hockey events, his big brother Sergei made sure and help Alex wherever he needed to go. But unfortunately, his brother Sergei died of a blood clot in a car accident, when Alex was at the age of 10. And the next day Ovechkin had a youth hockey game that his parents asked him to play.

Ovechkin gave all of the credit to his elder brother Sergei for making him strong and encouraging him to play hockey. Whenever Alex scores, he will often kiss his glove and point to the sky and give a salute to his brother.

Career Points of Alexander Ovechkin:

Ovechkin started his professional career in 2001 with Dynamo Moscow of the Russian Superleague where he play four seasons and returned during the 2012–13 NHL lockout. Ovechkin got selected in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft by the Capitals first overall.

Ovechkin started playing with the Capitals in the 2005–06 season. There he captures the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year and become third overall in league scoring.

He also won the Hart Memorial Trophy for the most fabulous player three times in the year 2008, 2009 and in 2013, later he also voted by the National Hockey League Players’ Association three times to win the Lester B. Pearson Award for the best player in the year 2008, 2009 and 2010.

He also earned the Art Ross Trophy for scoring the most points. He has also been named to the NHL’s First All-Star team eight times.

Ovechkin was also voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players of all time in the year 2017. Ovechkin was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy for the most valuable player in the 2018 playoffs.

Ovechkin represented Russia in different and many tournaments. The 2002 World U18 Championship was his first IIHF tournament. He played in the World Junior Championship where he helped Russia in winning the gold medal.

Ovechkin started his senior tournament in the 2004 World Championship. In his career, he represented Russia at thirteen World Championships and three Olympics winning the World Championship three times.

Ovechkin made outstanding records in history. He holds the records for the most goals scored in away games and most power-play goals and also the most goals with the same team in NHL history. He scores 800 goals in the regular season and is the third-highest NHL player.

Personal Life of Alex Ovechkin:

Alex Ovechkin formerly got engaged to a tennis player Maria Kirilenko and they are not seeing each other. Ovechkin announced his engagement to Nastya Shubskaya via Instagram on 11 September and later they get married. It was made public on 7 June 2018 that both the couple were expecting their first child.

On 18 August 2018, both are survived by a son whom they named Sergei. On 27 May 2020 their second son Ilya was born.

Also Read: A 31 age Singer Charlie Puth Crashed on Internet, he revealed his relationship status?