Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s Demise Has Devastated His Amazing Family

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as the DJ on Ellen and was well-known in the dance community, has passed away, which has shocked a significant number of followers.

The news of his death also made many curious about Stephen’s life, mainly what his childhood was like and the identities of his parents and siblings. Continue reading for further information.

Are there any siblings of Stephen “tWitch” Boss?

The New York Times obituary for Stephen states that he leaves behind a brother called Deondre Rose.

Also, it appears that Stephen had a sibling called Cameron.

In addition, he leaves behind two grandmothers and his 84-year-old grandfather, Eddy Boss, with whom he chatted days before his passing. Stephen, who looks to have committed suicide, exhibited no evident indications of anguish in the days preceding his death, according to Eddy.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Eddy stated, “We chatted on many occasions as late as Saturday.” “He was the same cheerful individual he had always been. There were no indications that anything was unusual. He was a modest and generous individual. He brought happiness to everyone’s life. Currently, we are utterly heartbroken.

Eddy concluded, “All I can say is that he was a lovely guy who positively impacted the world and everyone he encountered.” We mourn him terribly and are in a great deal of pain.

Eddy also urged individuals reading the interview to keep an eye on their loved ones, and he said that the last message he got from Stephen simply stated, “I love you, Dad-Dad,” although he did not understand its significance at the time.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary

Stephen married fellow So You Thought You Can Dance alumna Allison Holker in 2013, and he also adopted her kid. The couple welcomed a boy in 2016 and a daughter in 2019. The two missed each other during their initial appearances on the reality competition series, but they eventually met as all-stars.

“She says she made the first move,” Boss said during an interview in August 2012. “I was completely oblivious to it. I’m thickheaded.”

Eventually, the couple fell in love during the cast party, and they were married for over a decade. Now, Allison and her family are undoubtedly facing the profound sorrow accompanying this type of loss.

