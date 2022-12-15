Comedian Melissa Villasenor’s Life Goals and Introduction, Is she married?

Melissa Villasenor was born in Whittier, California, in Los Angeles, on 9 October 1987. She is the daughter of parents Guadalupe “Lupe” Peralta and Miguel “Michael” Humberto Villasenor. She has a very decent nature in Spanish, Basque and Mexican. She also has a 2% DNA of Sub-Saharan Africa.

She is a famous comedian, and she is currently working as a member of Saturday Night Live.

Villasenor and famous actor Mario Lopez are genetically connected to the popular director Alejandro G. Inarritu. She passed her graduation from the Catholic Ramona Convent Secondary School in Alhambra, California. At the age of 15, she started stand-up comedy at the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp in Hollywood.

She has a total net worth of around $1.5 Million.

Career Points of Melissa Villasenor:

Villasenor was a contestant in the semifinal of the America’s Got Talent sixth season. Before this, in 2010, she got selected for the New Faces lineup just for Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival. She also worked for the animated shows TripTank, Family Guy, and Adventure Time. She also worked as a contestant in HBO Crashing’s second season.

On 1 October 2016, Villasenor was introduced as a featured player in the episode of Saturday Night Live with her fellows Mikey Day and Alex Moffat. Later on, in 2018, she was promoted to the cast of routine players in season 44. In the year 2022, after six years as a cast member and at the end of the 47th season, she left the show.

In October 2019, she released her debut album, Dreamer, in which she makes visual art and music.

She also helped and worked for Rob Cantor to create his viral “29 Celebrity Impressions, 1 Original Song”.

She also hosted the Independent Spirit Awards of 2021, and in the radio drama podcast Batman: The Audio Adventures, she worked as the voice of Robin.

Melissa Villasenor Personal Life:

Melissa Villasenor did not express anything about her husband or boyfriend. Her personal life information is not known, she always kept this a secret, and we don’t know whether she is married or not.

In July 2020, the famous actor Irvin Castellanos tweeted that they both are dating each other. It’s not sure whether this was true or not. It is also not confirmed that it was the same boyfriend for whom Villasenor was tweeted about.

