Max Duggan has worked tough this season and has overcome a lot. Duggan has made a name for himself, from being his team’s backup to guiding them to the College Football playoffs. There is no doubt that the entire nation has taken notice of his work. On Thursday, Duggan added to his résumé after it was revealed that he had received the Davey O’Brien Award during the ESPN College Football Awards Show. Max had a hectic but thrilling week. Before learning that he had won, Max was in Baltimore to accept the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

This weekend, he will also wrap off his journey in New York, where he will compete for the Heisman Trophy and possibly win it. The Davey O’Brien Award, named for the TCU player who won the Heisman Trophy in 1938 and guided the Horned Frogs to the national championship that year, has been won for the first time by a Horned Frog by Duggan.

Max Duggan Girlfriend: Is Max Duggan In A Relationship?

Max Duggan doesn’t currently have a girlfriend because he isn’t dating anyone.

Even though Max Duggan isn’t now dating anyone, there are rumours that he formerly had a relationship with a stunning woman whose specifics aren’t in the public eye.

Young as he is, Max Duggan seems to want to think things over before entering a relationship.

Max Duggan is currently concentrating on his sporting career and wants to soon sign with a premier National Football League team.

Senior Duggan has helped TCU’s undefeated 12-0 season. On October 15, in a clash of unbeaten teams, Duggan guided TCU to a 43-40 double-overtime victory over Oklahoma State. TCU, after that, became the third consecutive opponent to lead the AP rankings, replacing the Horned Frogs. [5] [6] After the regular season, Duggan was recognised as the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Winner, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and Heisman Trophy Finalist.

Max Duggan Career

When Duggan attended and graduated from Lewis Central High School, He was awarded Iowa’s High School Gatorade Player of the Year. Duggan committed to TCU to play college football as a 4-star prospect and the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the country.

In his first season, Duggan started 10 of the Horned Frogs’ 12 games and threw for a first-year team record 2,077 yards, 15 touchdowns, and ten interceptions. He started nine games as a sophomore in the 2020 season that was cut short by COVID and threw for 1,795 yards, ten touchdowns, and four interceptions. As a junior, Duggan played throughout the season while injured, tossing for 2,048 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

As a senior, he has assisted TCU in going 12-0 and undefeated. On October 15, in a matchup between unbeaten teams versus Oklahoma State. TCU defeated an AP-ranked opponent for the third game in a row because of Duggan’s 286-yard passing performance and two touchdowns. He was a Heisman Trophy nominee, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, and the Offensive Player of the Year for the Big 12 after the regular season.

Max Duggan’s Net Worth

Duggan is a quarterback for TCU who has been playing American football professionally since 2019. As of 2022, he has a cumulative net worth of between $1 and $5 million.

