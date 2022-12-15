Is Kelly Clarkson Illness? Where Is Kelly Clarkson Now?

During the most recent episode of her talk show, Kelly Clarkson was not present.

She made a video call from her Toluca Lake home instead of showing up in person.

Due to illness, the singer herself was not in the studio.

Instagram users posted images from Monday’s (12 December) programme with the caption: “TODAY Kicking off our holiday week with the only @Jewel PLUS @AndreaSavage and our most spectacular holiday prizes YET!”

Is Kelly Clarkson Illness?

Kelly Clarkson fans were alarmed following “Because of You,” according to information obtained from the Tvshowsace website. They observed Kelly Clarkson’s behaviour as being out of the ordinary in the most recent edition of her daytime talk show. She was not acting in her typically upbeat manner and needed to withdraw for a while. The programme began even though Kelly wasn’t in the studio then. Kelly left at that point. The performer was compelled to provide her programme from home because she had covid-19. The hosts were Kelly and Cher, alternately. She made a concerted effort to amuse the viewers at home. Because of this, followers tweeted their prayers and thoughts.

What Happened To Kelly Clarkson?

Kelly Clarkson was experiencing some additional issues in addition to her illness. Let’s examine the following section to pinpoint the problem precisely. She was successful in the 2002 inaugural season of American Idol. In the early 2000s, Kelly Clarkson rose to fame. Rose and River and Remington Two kids were born to Alexander Clarkson and Blackstock after their 2013 wedding. In 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce, seven years after they got married, citing “irreconcilable disagreements.” The couple gave off the vibe that they were inseparable; thus, Clarkson’s divorce petition on June 4, 2020, shocked the public. Due to their marital problems, Kelly Clarkson and her husband, Brandon, filed for divorce in 2020.

After the most extended hearing she had ever endured, the divorce was finally finalised. She added that nothing had prepared her for it and that everything had surprised her. She stated that, in addition to her own tiny heart, those of other little hearts are also in agony. The terms of Clarkson and Blackstock’s divorce agreement, which outlined their joint parenting and support responsibilities, were finalised on March 8, 2022.

Where Is Kelly Clarkson Now?

The former American Idol candidate made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on December 2, 2022, according to information acquired from the TheSun web source. Kelly was there at the beginning of the programme but wasn’t there in front of her studio audience. Kelly revealed on Friday that she was forced to co-host the programme with a different vocalist from home. The artist agreed to a contract with Covid-19 as her fellow GRAMMY Award winner took the stage in front of her live audience. Kelly was out sick with the coronavirus, so Cher took up Kelly’s duties while the singer worked from a distance. In front of Kelly’s studio audience, Cher discussed her romance with Alexander Edwards and her impending collaboration with Dolly Parton.

Who is Kelly Clarkson?

The date of Kelly Brianne Clarkson’s birth is April 24, 1982. She is an American writer, singer, and performer who frequently makes television appearances. She became well-known in 2002 after taking home the title of American Idol’s inaugural season and getting a record deal with RCA. Her first success, “A Moment Like This,” which peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, was the song with the highest sales in the country in 2002.

More than 12 million copies of Breakaway were sold worldwide and received two Grammy Awards. Along with the title song, it also had four other top-ten successes in the US, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Behind These Hazel Eyes,” and “Because of You.” In total, Clarkson sold approximately 25 million albums and 45 million singles. She also had nine singles that reached the top ten in the UK and Canada and eleven top ten hits in the US.

