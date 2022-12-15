Kellie Pickler and Husband Kyle Jacobs Make the most Beautiful Couple

Kellie Pickler was born in North Carolina at Stanly Memorial Hospital on 28 June 1986. She was survived by her parents Cynthia Morton and Clyde “Bo” Raymond Pickler Jr. Her mother move out when Kellie was just two years old and later returned back and took custody of her for two years.

After all, when she was 12 the court returned Kellie to her grandparents and they take care of her to adulthood because her father was not there in her life. Pickler mentioned that the major influences in her life are her grandfather, a former electrician, and her grandmother, Faye Pickler. In 2004, Pickler passed her graduation from North Stanly High School in New London. She was an amazing cheerleader and beauty queen of her time. At her high school graduation, she sang “On the Side of Angels” by LeAnn Rimes.

In 2005, she made an extraordinary appearance in the Charlotte contest. She finished the contest in second place. She won the “Miss Stanly County” by participating in the Miss America circuit at age 17 and also competed for Miss North Carolina in 2004.

Career Points of Kellie Pickler:

At the age of 19, Pickler auditioned for American Idol in 2005 in Greensboro, North Carolina. She sang both famous songs “Since U Been Gone” and “A Broken Wing”. Through her excellent performance, the judges sent her to Hollywood. Pickler reached the Top 12 on 9 March.

Pickler was a contestant among judge Simon Cowell’s favourites. Simon once predicted about Pickler that she would be in the final three. Pickler gained very much attention in the show by saying that she had hardly or never performed before the real audiences.

In a March 27 story “Kellie: The Next Jessica Simpson” composed by US Weekly magazine she was compared to Jessica Simpson, because of her sweet southern style.

In some of her appearances, she appeared in many shows while promoting the TV show.

She came back to Albemarle on May 6, 2006, for a parade and also for a reunion with her father. From the mayor of Albemarle, she received a key to the city. The mayor also announced the day as “Kellie Pickler Day”. Pickler also received many amazing awards from the different officers of local and statewide and all praises her as a contestant on the American Idol television show.

She signed a contract with 19 Recordings/BNA Records on July 17, 2006. She becomes a part of the American Idols LIVE! Tour in 2006 and perform for three months in different cities.

Kellie Pickler’s Personal Life:

Kellie Pickler gets married to Kyle Christopher Jacobs. He was born on 26 June 1973. He is a famous Musician, Songwriter, guitarist and also a staff writer for Curb Music since 2003. He also works as a star with Kellie Pickler in the series I love Kellie Pickler.

The couple announced their engagement on 23 June 2010. Jacobs proposed to her on 15 June 2010 after dating for more than two years. Both get married on 1 January 2011.

