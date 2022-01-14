Navient To Cancel Student Loan Debt Worth $1.7 Billion

As part of a massive new settlement, Navient will cancel $1.7 billion in student loan debt. In a deal with around twelve state attorneys general, creditors would eliminate the debts of tens of thousands of borrowers.

Navient will provide $1.85 billion in student debt relief under the conditions and terms of a new settlement announced Thursday. The great majority of the money ($1.7 billion) will be used to cancel the debts of around 66,000 borrowers who took out private loans around the early of mid-2000s from Sallie Mae to attend for-profit universities with dismal graduation rates. A further $95 million will be delivered to 350,000 federal debtors who were put in long-term forbearance programmes by Navient in the form of $260 cash instalments.

The agreement ends a years-long legal battle over allegations that Navient created predatory subprime loans before it was spun off from Sallie Mae. Navient was recently accused of pressuring student borrowers into costly forbearance plans rather than informing them about more reasonable options such as income-driven repayment plans while serving as a federal student loan servicer. As a result, the attorney's general claim, struggling borrowers racked up mountains of unneeded debt while Navient reaped the benefits. The claims against Navient are false.

The firm, which is one of the country’s top student loan servicers, said this fall that it will end its relationship or partnership with the Department of Education.

How Do You Know If You Are Eligible For Relief Or Loan Cancellation?

There’s nothing you need to do if you’re a private borrower entitled to relief under the provisions of the settlement. If your loan debts are cancelled, Navient will tell you by July 2022. After June 30, 2021, the corporation will also return any payments made on cancelled loans.

If you’re a federal borrower, ensure that your account of “studentaid.gov” is surely current and up to date. If you qualify for the eligibility of $260 payment, you will receive a postcard in the spring.