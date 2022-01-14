‘Link Tank’: Netflix Welcoming The Scott Pilgrim Anime

In “Link Tank” , the fan-favourite comic adaptation is being turned into an anime, Eternals is now available on Disney+, the Foo Fighters are working on a horror-comedy, and much more!

Edgar Wright produced “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” a little over a decade ago, a decent adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s beloved and immensely successful comic. Despite its lacklustre box office performance, it’s become a treasured cult classic with a killer soundtrack and a nerdy turning point for stars like Brandon Routh, Chris Evans and Brie Larson. After rumblings in 2020, it’s now officially becoming an anime, which is great news for those fans.

“Scott Pilgrim”: Favourite Return

“Scott Pilgrim”, a fan favourite, is returning! This time, it’s in the form of an anime adaptation on Netflix.

“With an impending anime adaptation, “Scott Pilgrim”, which has been a beloved comic, a cult classic film, and an immensely addicting video game, has finally reached boss level.” Bryan Lee O’Malley’s comic series has been decided to be adapted by UCP and Netflix and UCP with O’Malley penning and executive producing alongside Ben-David Grabinski.

“Scott Pilgrim” Vs The World Original

The original “Scott Pilgrim” vs. the World graphic novel, which was turned into a cinematic cult classic by Edgar Wright in 2010, is now being adapted into an anime by Netflix and Universal with the help of Are You Afraid of the Dark? showrunner Abel Gongora and Ben David Grabinski.

The original film adaptation’s team will join O’Malley and Grabinski, with Wright and Nira Park serving as producers, and Marc Platt Productions’ Marc Platt, Adam Seigel and Jared LeBoff as well as Michael Bacall, serving as executive producers.

“Scott Pilgrim” features the titular character and his Sex Bob-omb band members, for those unfamiliar with the series. Pilgrim’s life takes a complete 180 degree turn when he meets Ramona Flowers, an eccentric girl who has recently become single. To pursue his new love interest, Pilgrim is forced to fight Flowers’ seven past companions, engaging them in a series of hilarious battles.

Fans or followers of the original, “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” would and should remain tuned for more updates since cast members and a release date for the series are yet unknown.