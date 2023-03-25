Who is the Basketball Player Nimari Burnett’s Girlfriend?

Nimari Burnett plays college basketball for the United States of America. Nimari has also participated in the Red Raiders of Texas Tech. Below, we will take a look at who is the current romantic girlfriend of Nimari Burnett.

Who is Nimari Burnett?

A college basketball player Nimari Keith Burnett, who is also a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide of the Southeastern Conference, was born on 20th December of the year 2001 in the United States of America. Formerly, Nimari was a member of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Later, for three consecutive years, Burnett won a city title while playing basketball for Beasley Elementary’s eighth-grade squad.

Moreover, he also played for Morgan Park High School in Chicago during his freshman year, sharing the pitch with junior Ayo Dosunmu. Burnett contributed to his team’s victory in the Class 3A state final by scoring 20 points. He received second-team freshmen all-American recognition from MaxPreps.

Who is Nimari Burnett’s Girlfriend?

According to a post on the couple’s posts on Instagram, it is known that Nimari has been model and businesswoman Diana Kannan. The couple has been each other for more than two years and is going strong.

Nimari’s girlfriend likes to explore new places and experiences. As of right present, Diama has gone to more than 20 various nations and Nimari finds her to be highly animated, witty, and people-focused.

However, even after being together, he hasn’t made many public declarations on his marital status or love relationships. In any case, he only occasionally mentioned Diana, his girlfriend, during the conversations. Both of them frequently share images of the two of them along with romantic captions. We can only hope that they will soon tie the knot to cement their relationship as a lifetime commitment.

More About Nimari’s Basketball Career

While Nimari was playing basketball for the eighth-grade team at Beasley Elementary, he also won a city championship for three consecutive years. In his first year at Chicago’s Morgan Park High School, he was teamed with junior Ayo Dosunmu.

Furthermore, Burnett successfully led his team to victory in the tournament with 20 points, helping them win the Class 3A state title. He was selected for the MaxPreps Freshman All-American second team.

Burnett initially enrolled in San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno, California, but later he decided to transfer to Prolific Academy, a national school with its headquarters located in Napa, California when he entered his second year. After that, Burnett enrolled at Napa Christian Campus of Education.

