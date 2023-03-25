Beyond Paradise: is Season 2 Happening?

Will Death in Paradise’s spin-off be given the same attention even though it has been a consistent fan favorite since its debut in the year 2011 when seasons 13 and 14 were also premiered?

Fans seem to be enjoying the Devon-based drama called “Beyond Paradise,” which recently made its debut on BBC channel and stars Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman.

Is Beyond Paradise Returning With Season 2?

Tony Jordan, the show’s creator, disclosed that they have already begun scripting the second season even though it hasn’t yet been ordered. During a Q&A, he was chatting and stated, he also hoped for season 2 to begin and he has started writing the script.

He added that he was not even waiting to get commissioned since he was an eternal optimist. Giving a few details about the plot of season 2, he stated that he along with other writers has a ton of stories that didn’t cut for season 1, as well as a ton of fantastic locations.

What did Kris say About Beyond Paradise Season 2?

Kris Marshall, the English actor who stars as “DI Humphrey Goodman” in the hit show Beyond Paradise said that the main motivation behind the happening of season 2 is that Tim, the key executive producer, who he only learned about last week, has long wanted to film on a steam train. He went on to add that it’s not like he’s a nerd or anything and he can assure the fans that if there is a season 2, it will unquestionably take place aboard a steam train.

Kris also said in an interview with a magazine that the clue about the second season is in its title itself, “With Death in Paradise”. In Beyond Paradise, there is death, but there are no murders because it had to be a brand-new show; otherwise, it would be quite lazy to just perform a show and set it in Devon and Cornwall, said Kris. He added that however, it wouldn’t work because Death in Paradise’s surroundings makes up a significant portion of its appeal.

What the Fans Have to Say About Beyond Paradise?

The show has garnered a huge fan base who loved season 1, its plot, characters, and story. Now the fans are curious about its second season.

One commenter on the new series said that this was going to be awesome with Humphrey and lovely surroundings. The commentator added what more could a fan ask for?

Another fan tweeted that Beyond Paradise is hilarious and that he adored the cast and wished it were premiered for 2 seasons. A third individual added that Beyond Paradise was fantastic as it felt both unfamiliar and familiar. The commentator stated that his favorite character was Margo because she is so wryly humorous.

