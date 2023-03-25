Joseph Fiennes’ Love Life: All About His Marriage and How He Met His Wife

Joseph Fiennes, the acclaimed English actor, has had a successful career on both stage and screen. However, his personal life is not as widely known as his professional accomplishments. In this article, we’ll examine his love life, including his marriage and how he met his wife.

Joseph Fiennes’ Personal Life

Joseph Fiennes was born in 1970 in Salisbury, Wiltshire, England. He hails from an acting family, including his well-known brother Ralph Fiennes. Joseph Fiennes studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London before commencing his acting career.

Fiennes has been in several high-profile relationships with actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Catherine McCormack. However, he ultimately found love with his wife, Maria Dolores Dieguez.

Who is Maria Dolores Dieguez?

Maria Dolores Dieguez is a Swiss model and actress of Spanish descent. She was born in Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1982. Dieguez began her modelling career at a young age and has worked for several high-end fashion brands, including Calvin Klein, Christian Dior, and Dolce & Gabbana.

In addition to her work in the fashion industry, Dieguez has appeared in several films and television shows, including “The Boy Who Cried Werewolf” and “The French Kissers.”

How Did Joseph Fiennes Meet His Wife?

Joseph Fiennes met Maria Dolores Dieguez in 2005 while attending a film festival in Italy. The two hit it off immediately and began relations shortly after that. They kept their relationship relatively private, but Fiennes did speak about his love for Dieguez in a 2009 interview with The Telegraph.

“We’re very happy,” Fiennes said at the time. “She’s very beautiful, very talented, and very good for me. I feel very blessed.”

The pair dated for a number of years before marrying in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in 2009. Family and close friends, including Fiennes’ brother Ralph and his “Shakespeare in Love” co-star Gwyneth Paltrow, attended the ceremony.

The Couple’s Married Life

Joseph Fiennes and Maria Dolores Dieguez have been married for over a decade now and have two children together, a son named Sam and a daughter named Isabel. They have largely kept their family life out of the public eye, preferring to maintain privacy.

However, in several interviews, Fiennes has spoken about the importance of family in his life. In a 2016 interview with The Guardian, he said, “I think my family is the most important thing in my life. I’m very lucky to have them.”

In conclusion, Joseph Fiennes’ love life has been relatively private over the years, but he has found happiness with his wife, Maria Dolores Dieguez. The couple met at a film festival in Italy and have been married for over a decade, raising two children. While Fiennes is known for his acting talent, his commitment to his family is equally important to him.

