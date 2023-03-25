Lisa McHugh’s Fairytale Wedding: All the Details as the Star Shares Her ‘Dream Come True’

Irish country music star Lisa McHugh has tied the knot with her long-time partner, James Whelan. The wedding, which took place in Ireland, was a fairytale affair, and McHugh has shared all the details of her special day. In this post, we’ll look at the wedding, the planning, and McHugh’s married life.

Who is Lisa McHugh?

Lisa McHugh is an Irish country music singer and songwriter. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1988 but grew up in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. McHugh began her music career at a young age and has become one of Ireland’s most popular country music artists.

She has released several albums and singles, including “Applejack” and “Hillbilly Girl.” McHugh has won numerous awards for her music, including the Female Vocalist of the Year award at the 2017 Irish Country Music Awards.

Who Is Lisa McHugh’s Husband?

Lisa McHugh and James Whelan, her partner of many years, got engaged in September 2020. Whelan proposed to McHugh while they were on holiday in Tenerife. McHugh shared the news on her social media accounts: “I’m over the moon to announce that my best friend, soulmate, and the love of my life has asked me to marry him.”

After their engagement, McHugh and Whelan began planning their dream wedding. McHugh was very involved in planning and even designed her wedding dress. She worked with a designer to create a custom gown perfect for her special day.

The couple chose a small, intimate wedding with close family and friends due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The marriage occurred at St. Patrick’s Church in Aughnacloy, County Tyrone, on March 25, 2022.

The Big Day

Lisa McHugh’s wedding day was a fairytale affair, with everything from the dress to the perfect decor. She wore a stunning custom-made lace wedding gown with a full skirt and a long train. She wore her hair in free waves and carried a bouquet of white flowers.

The ceremony was held at St. Patrick’s Church and was followed by a reception at the Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel in County Fermanagh. The couple had a small, intimate reception with close family and friends. The reception featured a delicious meal and lots of dancing.

McHugh and Whelan also had a wedding photographer on hand to capture their day’s special moments. McHugh shared some stunning photos on her social media accounts, saying, “I’m so happy to have married my best friend and soulmate. It was a dream come true.”

Lisa McHugh’s Married Life

Since their wedding day, Lisa McHugh and James Whelan have been enjoying their married life together. They are both very private regarding their personal lives, but McHugh has shared a few details about their relationship on social media.

In a post on Instagram, McHugh wrote, “I’m so lucky to have found my best friend and soulmate in James.We’ve gone through so much together, and I know that as long as we have each other, we can get through anything.”

While McHugh is known for her music, her marriage to James Whelan is equally essential to her.

