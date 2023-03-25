Lana Del Rey Announces Engagement to Under-the-Radar Fiancé

Lana Del Rey, the acclaimed singer-songwriter, has announced her engagement to musician Clayton Johnson. Johnson, a guitarist and songwriter, has largely stayed out of the public eye until now. Here’s what we know about the couple and their relationship.

Who is Clayton Johnson?

Clayton Johnson is a musician from California. He is a guitarist and songwriter who has worked with several notable artists in the music industry. Johnson has previously played the guitar for artists like Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, and Kelsea Ballerini. He has also released his music, including the EP “Forever & Always” in 2020.

Despite his work in the music industry, Johnson has stayed mainly out of the spotlight. He does not have a significant social media presence, and little is known about his personal life outside of his music career.

A Private Relationship

Lana Del Rey and Clayton Johnson’s relationship has been relatively private since they started relations in 2020. The couple has not shared many details about their relationship on social media or in interviews, leading some fans to speculate about their relationship status.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Del Rey opened up about her relationship with Johnson, saying they had been relations for over a year. She also revealed that they had written a song called “If You Lie Down With Me.” The song is set to appear on Del Rey’s upcoming album, “Rock Candy Sweet.”

Lana Del Rey Engagement Announcement

On March 25, 2023, Del Rey announced her engagement to Johnson on Instagram. She shared a photo of the couple embracing, with her engagement ring on display. The post was captioned with a simple heart emoji.

Fans and followers of Del Rey were quick to offer their congratulations in the comments section. Many expressed excitement for the couple and wished them well in their future together. Others were surprised by the news, given the couple’s relatively low profile and private nature.

Fans React to the News

Del Rey has a dedicated fan base, and many of her followers were excited to hear about her engagement. On social media, fans shared their excitement and congratulations to the couple. Some even speculated about what the meeting might mean for Del Rey’s upcoming music, with some fans predicting that her next album would be filled with love songs inspired by her relationship with Johnson.

Others expressed surprise at the news, given how little was known about Del Rey’s relationship with Johnson before the engagement announcement. Some fans even admitted feeling jealous of Johnson, jokingly referring to him as “the luckiest man in the world.”

In conclusion, the news of Lana Del Rey’s engagement with Clayton Johnson has taken fans by surprise. Despite being relatively unknown to the public, Johnson’s work in the music industry has caught the attention of one of the most beloved artists in the industry. As Del Rey prepares to release her new album, fans will undoubtedly be listening closely for any hints of love songs inspired by her relationship with Johnson.

Read Also: Joseph Fiennes’ Love Life: All About His Marriage and How He Met His Wife