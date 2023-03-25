Rob Kardashian’s Ex Blac Chyna Was Baptized?

On Thursday, Blac Chyna shared a flashback picture with her followers on Instagram. Although she lost her $108 million defamation action against the Kardashians in May, the 34-year-old OnlyFans model tweeted one picture of herself getting baptized on her birthday.

Who is Blac Chyna?

Angela Renee White aka Blac Chyna, who was born on 11th May of the year 1988 in Washington, D.C, was ambitious from an early age. She rose to fame after people noticed her exotic looks, especially after Drake first saw her after hearing her name mentioned in one of his songs.

Blac Chyna appeared in music videos and has also dated well-known musicians including Rob Kardashian. Moreover, she is a well-known reality television star and businesswoman who has been featured on the covers of numerous magazines.

Was Blac Chyna Baptized?

Chyna is seen in the photo sporting an all-white outfit while a priest in a white gown conducts the baptism ritual. On her 34th birthday, her loved ones gathered around to capture the momentous moment as the two appeared to be in a swimming pool in a garden.

The reality TV personality started a voyage to dissolve her facial fillers, as well as remove her butt and breast implants, after saying she wanted to start over and alter her life. Blac posted a video on her official Instagram page where she stated in her caption that on her birthday, 5th November 2022, she was reborn, and that “God Is Good”.



Her most recent social media post appears to be a screenshot of a video she published on her birthday earlier this year She captioned the video that she felt like she was born again on her birthday, with a hashtag that hinted towards new beginnings.

Blac Chyna Wants to Start Fresh

Chyna announced her baptism after telling her 16.7 million Instagram fans that she had completely dissolved all of the filler in her face. Chyna wrote on Instagram last week that she has removed all her facial fillers and she felt very pleased with herself.

She went on to tell that she wanted to dissolve and return to the beginning. In the video, Chyna said to a medical assistant that she was tired of the appearance and that it was simply not flattering to her anymore.

She added that it’s not how she appears and she feels like it completely altered her appearance, and she can’t wait to see “Angela” again. Angela White is her real name and she felt like she had outgrown Blac Chyna because she is Blac Chyna. She concluded that it was simply time for a change, addressing her fans.

Read Also: Remembering Jerry Green, the Legendary Reporter who Covered Every Super Bowl