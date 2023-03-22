Who Is Josie Canseco? Find Out Everything About Her

Josie Canseco, Victoria’s Secret model, maintains that she is a self-made individual rather than a “nepo-kid” because she was raised in poverty after her baseball superstar dad went bankrupt despite making more than $45 million during his career.

All About Josie Canseco

The only child of ex-Oakland Athletics player Jose Canseco and his former wife, Jessica Canseco, is Josie Canseco. Josie is a model and online sensation who has 1.2 million Instagram fans. She played the lead in Season 2 of the online web series SummerBreak 2 when she was a teenager. She auditioned for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in 2016. Canseco debuted in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show two years later, in 2018.

Josie Canseco’s Bankruptcy

After Jose filed for bankruptcy in 2012, Jessica, the daughter of the ex-MLB MVP and former model, even went so far as to claim she had been in debt for years and also had to fight to restore her family’s reputation. One of baseball’s top power hitters in the 1990s was Jose, whose 17-year MLB career allegedly earned him $40 million.

Everything fell apart after his PED admission and a few pricey divorces, which caused the Cuban sensation to declare bankruptcy in 2012. Josie, who has endured teasing for using the “Canseco” tag for the majority of her life, finally responded to all of her critics on Monday through a series of posts on Instagram and her other internet profile pages, claiming, in contrast to common belief, that she did not receive advances from a wealthy family.

She eventually claimed that she had gone broke as well as in debt too because life had become so difficult that she became the only one left to care for herself. Josie apologized to everyone and said she got provoked as she ended her outburst. According to reports, she even experienced a brief panic episode before returning to her father.

Read Also: Is Dakota Johnson Still Relationship Her On-and-off Boyfriend, Chris Martin?