Amanda Bynes And Paul Michael Were Seen On An Unusual Los Angeles Outing

With her engagement to Paul Michael still going strong, Amanda Bynes seems to have what many people would desire.

The 35-year-old What a Girl Wants actress and Paul enjoyed a day out in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 25. The pair appeared to be taking a leisurely stroll together after first going public with their relationship in early 2020. Amanda Bynes opted for a gray T-shirt and pink skirt for the excursion, while her date opted for a white T-shirt, tan sweats, and a Las Vegas Raiders cap.

Amanda Bynes And Paul Michael Engaged

Notably, both of them had rings on their ring fingers, which prompted some media sources and users of social media to wonder whether they had secretly wed. The pair hasn’t been married, according to the star’s lawyer, who spoke to E! News.

The couple typically keeps a low profile by not disclosing many details about their relationship and Amanda Bynes has usually shied away from the spotlight in recent years. Paul, however, claimed that everything was proceeding perfectly in an exclusive interview with E! News in December.

He said at the time, “We look out for each other, we’re accepting of one another, she’s a good listener, and we’re there for each other. “We have a great time, and I cherish our time together,”

Her Career

She received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination in 2008 and took home the Critics’ Choice Award for Outstanding Acting Ensemble. In August 2007, Bynes and Steve & Barry launched their own clothing and accessory brand, Dear. The link was severed in 2008 when Steve & Barry filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Bynes’ next role was in the 2007 farce Sydney White.

In the 2008 Lifetime Television movie Living Proof, Bynes portrayed Harry Connick Jr.’s student aide. Both the actors and the film got excellent reviews.

In 2009, she was set to appear in the comedy Post Grad. However, she pulled without providing a reason, and Alexis Bledel filled the role amid claims that she was having difficulties.

In 2010, she co-starred in the farce Easy A with Emma Stone, who was still a relative unknown. She portrayed the main character, Marianne Bryant, a popular and stern high school student.

A source told earlier this month that Amanda and her parents have “strengthened their bond” during the ongoing pandemic after years of strife. Amanda is still under her parents’ conservatorship. The insider stated that Amanda’s connection with her parents is currently “wonderful” and that Amanda has been “doing better than ever.”

