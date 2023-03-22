Is Dakota Johnson Still Relationship Her On-and-off Boyfriend, Chris Martin?

Chris Martin of Coldplay intentionally ended his relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow in the year 2014, which made his love life much more secret. After being linked to actresses like Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis in the past, Martin appears to have finally found a relationship that will endure with Dakota Johnson. Despite maintaining a low-key romance, they recently celebrated three years of marriage in the October of the past year.

Who Is Dakota Johnson?

The “How To Be Single” actress Dakota Mayi Johnson was born on 4th October of the year 1989 in America. Being the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, Johnson made her screen debut at the age of 10 in a supporting role with her mother in the dark comedy “Crazy in Alabama” which was released in the year 1999. Moreover, she started acting auditions in Los Angeles after finishing high school, and she was chosen for a small role in “The Social Network”.

Johnson also received a BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination in the year 2016 for her performance as “Anastasia Steele” in the romance drama series called “Fifty Shades of Grey” (2015-2018). Furthermore, she has also won numerous accolades and has been nominated for several others, including two MTV Movie & TV Awards, a BAFTA Award, and a People’s Choice Award. Also, she appeared on the 2016 Forbes 30 “Under 30 list”.

Is Dakota Johnson Still With Her Sweetheart, Chris Martin?

The couple has been together since October of the year 2017. All of this started when Johnson and Martin were seen having dinner at Sushi Park in Los Angeles, romance rumors first started to spread. The couple was seen getting cozy, laughing, and affectionate with each other while out, according to online sources.

Since then, the couple has been going on and off again sparking engagement rumors recently.

At Martin’s concert that was held on 8th November in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Johnson put on her performance among the crowd. Johnson said to Vanity Fair that she enjoys touring with Coldplay when she isn’t working and that she enjoys getting down to her man’s music.

Moreover, Martin makes a point of visiting Johnson when she is unable to travel with him. While his girlfriend was in Boston, Massachusetts, filming the superhero movie Madame Web that summer, he dropped over to visit and surprise her.

Dakota Johnson Wants Kids With Chris?

Chris keeps putting off the conversation about having kids with Dakota, but in reality, he worries that as a new father, he is too old to travel down that path once more. The Coldplay singer allegedly has two children with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, son Moses, 16, and daughter Apple, 18.

Dakota, who is still young, doesn’t want to rule out the prospect of having children with Chris, a friend spoke. Another friend added that she finds it hurtful that despite their extended relationship, Chris avoids even bringing up the subject and that she sees no future with Chris if she can’t persuade him to consider the proposal.

