Paul George, A Swingman For The LA Clippers, Appears To Have Leg Pain

George’s right knee will need to be examined further, according to coach Tyronn Lue, to ascertain the complete extent of the damage.

Before exiting the game with an injury late in the fourth quarter, Paul George scored 18 points in 35 minutes. The fourth quarter saw Paul George suffer a serious injury. The LA Clippers’ chances of winning the title may have gone with him.

Being Severely Hurt

Tuesday night’s 101-100 defeat to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder resulted in an injury to George. With 4:38 left, the star guard stepped onto the floor after Luguentz Dort fouled him. George lay down for several minutes after being hurt, obviously in agony and surrounded by his teammates.

George made his way to the locker room while being supported by staff on either side, despite not being able to place any weight on his right leg. After the game, there was no quick update on George, and Clippers coach Tyronn Lue stated that he was still being assessed. Later, George rode a cart out of the stadium while his right leg was extended.

Game Is On Tied

When George departed, the score was tied 91-91. George finished with 18 points, 7 boards, and 5 assists. The Clippers’ hopes of making the postseason may be in danger if they lose him so soon after the regular season ends.

The centerpiece of the historic trade that brought George from Oklahoma City to Los Angeles in 2019 was Gilgeous-Alexander, who tallied his team’s final six points while Oklahoma City was leading by one.

Leonard remarked, “Next man up,” in reference to the possibility of playing without George. We’ll see what transpires because we have a group of guys who still want to win and enjoy playing basketball.

Fan Are Disheartened By The News

The defeat moved the Clippers down to 38-35 and No. 5 in the Western Conference, giving them a one-game advantage over the No. 6-seeded Golden State Warriors and a one and a half-game advantage over the No. 7-seeded Thunder. The Clippers play six of their final ten games at home, including a four-game homestand that started with their defeat on Tuesday.

George has been an All-Star this season and has played in 55 games, scoring 23.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.5 steals.

The news of Paul George’s injury, however, saddened Clippers supporters. Although inconsistent this season, the squad has gradually begun to find its rhythm. The Clippers will have to depend on Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook to carry them for the remainder of the season if George is ruled out.

Read Also: Twenty One Pilots’ Debby Ryan Marries Him in Secret Toby Dun