Sofia Coppola Teen Daughter’s Hilarious Tiktok Video Goes Viral

Sofia Carmina Coppola is an American director and actress who was born on 14th May in the year 1971. She has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and has won other awards, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Golden Lion, and a Cannes Film Festival Award. However, recently she has been in the news headlines because of her teen daughter, read to know what happened.

Sofia Coppola’s Daughter Goes Viral

Romy, the 16-year-old daughter of Sofia Coppola, recently became well-known for posting a humorous TikTok. One Twitter user uploaded the now-deleted TikTok, which spread fast over the social media network.

The video starts with Romy saying what the video’s apparent purpose is: making vodka sauce pasta. Is there any significance to the fact that she never completes the vodka sauce pasta in the video? No.

Anyhow, as opposed to, say, hanging out with her friends, why was Romy at home making a TikTok video of herself making pasta? The reason that she stated behind being at home was that she was grounded. Romy got grounded because she tried to use her father’s credit card just so she could book a helicopter to meet a camp friend for dinner from New York to Maryland.

Romy then began the cooking section, confessing that she had to look up onions on the internet because she couldn’t tell the difference between garlic and onions, before chopping a shallot in the mistaken belief that it was an onion.

She further clarified that her parents’ main rule is that she can’t have any public social media profiles, so she figured she would do this because she was already grounded.

What More Did Romy Say In The Video?

While going further in the video, Romy explained that her don’t want her to be a nepotism kid, however, TikTok isn’t going to make her famous, so it doesn’t matter, she remarked.

Moreover, as she pets a lovely golden dog, Romy continues by introducing Ari, the boyfriend of her babysitter. She explained that they were her substitute parents because her parents never come home.

What do you think of the helicopter incident, she enquired of Ari, to which he said that he adored fiasco, because it’s like a feminine farce, just out of the blue. She teased part 2 of the video, in which the pasta appears, as she ended the viral video.

How the TikTok Users Reacted?

Since this is undoubtedly the best short film ever created, the internet immediately started responding with its regularly scheduled funny content.

One person wrote that Romy can substitute a shallot for an onion, who cares. Another person hilariously responded that she would like to apply for the recently open position of Sofia Coppola’s daughter’s nanny. Another pleaded to Sofia that she should allow her daughter to visit her camp pals. Yet, the bulk of the jokes focused on Romy’s status as the award-winning filmmaker’s daughter who created this timeless work.

