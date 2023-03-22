Twenty One Pilots’ Debby Ryan Marries Him in Secret Toby Dun

Josh Dun, the percussionist for Twenty One Pilots, and Debby Ryan got hitched on New Year’s Eve, she revealed on Thursday. He was seen sporting a ring in the band’s recently released music video for “Level of Concern,” leading Twenty One Pilots fans to believe the two had become engaged.

Did They Got Married?

The couple reveals in a recent interview with Vogue that they were married on New Year’s Eve in Austin, Texas, and that they only had 28 days to organize the event. Ryan explains that she chose to stop postponing her wedding and make it a priority after a close friend of hers passed away the previous summer.

It “felt like the right time,” she says. “When he passed away, it really shook me and helped me see things in a different light. Because tomorrow isn’t guaranteed, it didn’t feel important to wait any longer, to cease being busy, or to wait for everything to come together perfectly.

Logan Cole, the bridal photographer, captured Ryan in an off-the-shoulder Elie Saab gown, and she looked stunning.

Kanye West Song At Their Wedding

Regarding her designer dress, Debby explains, “I saved it the day the collection dropped on Vogue.” It was the only picture of a bridal dress that I had saved anywhere for a very long time, and it was the only picture in the “wedding” folder on my phone.

The ceremony included many special details, such as Ryan walking in to “Hoppipolla” by Sigur Ros and the groomsmen entering to a string section performing “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio.

I noticed everyone’s smiles as I made my way through the lengthy church, drawn to my favorite individual, Ryan explains. My first tear came when my dad said, “She does, and we support this decision wholeheartedly,” in response to [our officiant] Dave’s question about who gives me away.

The couple’s dog, Jim, acted as the ring bearer, and they wrote their own vows. “All of the Lights” by Kanye West was playing as the pair left.

Both Had A Blast

The balance of the ritual was ideal, according to Dunn. “I had the impression that it was game night at our home, and I won big time! I recall every detail, down to the shivers running through my entire body as I watched Debby approach me as I walked down the aisle.

There was lots of dancing at their celebration, followed by the countdown to the new year. Many people were still in full swing when the DJ had to stop and the hotel required their space back, Ryan relates. Finally, everyone went to their hotel rooms or went out on Rainey Street, but a mismatched group of us remained in our room and mostly played games and expressed our appreciation.

