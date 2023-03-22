Who is Lily Zneimer? Is Logan Sargeant, Lily Zneimer’s Boyfriend?

Lily Zneimer is in a relationship with the American racing legend Logan Sargeant. The two began courting in the middle of 2022. If you’re asking how they met, we can tell you that their shared passion for racing was the catalyst for their friendship.

All About Lily Zneimer

Lily Zneimer is currently working as a social activist and going to school. Although the 17-year-old uses social media frequently, her profile is private. Zneimer can be seen enthusiastically taking part in fundraising campaigns for the members and families of the deceased. The Australian native has frequently been seen accompanying the racer as she supported her partner in some of his significant competitions.

Lily Zneimer’s Previous Relationship

She had been linked to Oscar Piastri before starting a relationship with Sargeant. In February 2022, Piastri appeared with his lady love. At the Autosport awards ceremony, where he received the Rookie of the Year trophy for the second consecutive year, Piastri shared a picture of the two of them. However, The social activist and Oscar quickly parted ways.

All About Logan Sargeant: Lily Zneimer’s Boyfriend

For the 2024 Formula One season, Sargeant will compete for the Williams squad. He will be the first American to compete in Formula One since Alexander Rossi in 2015. The Williams F1 squad will use Sargeant in place of Nicholas Latifi next season. At the US Grand Prix, Sargeant participated in practice driving for Williams and is now formally announced as the team’s 2nd F1 driver in 2023. Logan raced in Formula 2 with Carlin last year and is a student at the Williams Driver Academy. Sargeant got the crucial FIA super license and achieved 4th in the 2022 F2 championship.

Logan debuted in the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship with HWA Racelab. This year, after being signed on by Carlin opposite Liam Lawson, was his breakout season. He made history by becoming the 1st American driver to triumph in a Formula 2 race at the British Grand Prix’s main event. The very next week, at the F2 Austrian GP, Sargeant took first place in the main event. These victories undoubtedly attracted the interest of F1 teams, which earned Sargeant a promotion.

