Everything You Need to Know About Actor Neil Morrissey’s Wife

Throughout the years, Neil Morrissey has solidified his place as one of Britain’s most well-known celebrities thanks to classic TV roles and an engaging personal life.

The original Bob the Builder voice actor has had some dramatic experiences in his off-camera life over the years, including relationships with Amanda Holden and Rachel Weisz and losing his life savings as a result of a failed investment.

Who is Neil Morrissey?

Actor Neil Anthony Morrissey was born in England on 4th July the year 1962. His performance as the character Tony in “Men Behaving Badly” made him famous. The role of “Deputy Head Eddie Lawson” in the school-based drama series called “Waterloo Road” on BBC One, the character “Nigel Morton” in “Line of Duty,” and the character “Rocky” in “Boon” are a few other significant acting appearances made by Neil. In the first UK iteration of Bob the Builder, Morrissey also lends his voice to several animated characters, including Roley, Mr. Angelo Sabatini, Lofty, Mr. Fothergill, and Scrufty.

Who Is Neil’s Wife?

After meeting her when she made a guest appearance on an episode of Boon, Morrissey wed Amanda Noar in the year 1987 and a year after, the couple had a son. Moreover, in the year 1991, the couple got a divorce. After that, he became engaged to Elizabeth Carling, an actress whom he had first met in the year 1989 while both of them were working on Boon. She and he later appeared together on “Men Behaving Badly” in a guest appearance after they split ways amicably.

The British tabloids have extensively covered his subsequent romances, which included relations Rachel Weisz after the two of them starred in My Summer with Des in the year 1998. At his apartment in Crouch End, north London, they shared a residence. She split with comedian Les Dennis in the year 2003 after having an affair with Morrissey in the year 2000. As of now according to our sources, Neil isn’t relations anybody.

About Morrissey’s Personal Life

Morrissey was born on 4 July of the year 1962 in Stafford, Staffordshire, the third of four sons of Irish parents who were both psychiatric nurses. Morrissey and Stephen, his younger brother, spent the majority of their childhoods in separate foster homes, with Morrissey spending the majority of his time at Penkhull Children’s Home under Margaret Cartlidge’s care and supervision.

He attended Thistley Hough High School in Penkhull, where teacher Sheila Steele’s support helped him develop a passion for acting. Morrissey spent his adolescent years honing his acting abilities and building a name at Stoke Schools Theatre, Stoke Repertory Theatre, and Stoke Original Theatre. Moreover, in the year 1979, he appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Read Also: Amanda Bynes And Paul Michael Were Seen On An Unusual Los Angeles Outing