Who is Daddy Yankee’s Wife of 30 Years?

Daddy Yankee, the “King of Reggaeton,” recently posted something on Instagram that caused a stir but had nothing to do with retirement. Even though the 45-year-old “Despacito” star typically keeps his personal life private, he recently shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to his longtime wife Mireddys González that left fans in tears. Why? The video chronicles the couple’s 28-year romance, which began while they were still in high school and shared a Puerto Rican neighborhood.

Who is Daddy Yankee’s Wife?

While residing in the Villa Kennedy Housing Project in his native San Juan, Puerto Rico, Daddy Yankee, then better known as Ramón Luis Ayala Rodriguez, met Mireddys. Mireddys was undoubtedly already the “jefa” to his “jefe” when the two were high school sweethearts.

Yamilet Ayala González, the oldest child of Daddy Yankee, was born in the year 1994 when he was only 17 years old. Although Yamilet was born only a year before he married Mireddys, questions remained about her conception. According to the media, many people think that Yamilet had a previous relationship with another lady before he wed Mireddys. Nothing to the contrary has been made public, including an Instagram post in which the musician is alleged to have congratulated his “wonderful wife” for helping to make Yamilet an “exemplary woman”.

The singer and Mireddys share two subsequent children, Jesaaelys, who is 26 years old, and Jeremy, who is 24 years old. Jesaaelys is a prominent social media influencer, whereas Jeremy is also a well-known music producer.

Daddy Yankee Likes to Keep His Personal Life Private

Daddy Yankee usually stays very quiet about his love life, aside from his kids. Even though we are aware he and Mireddys have been married for nearly 30 years, they very rarely appear in public together. When Mireddys skipped the Latin AMAs that were held in the year 2018 when her husband won the Icon Award, many fans expressed their shock.

Moreover, she has previously dismissed criticism and queries about their marriage. It’s a partnership, not a community endeavor, she once said. It’s understandable why Daddy Yankee still refers to Mireddys as his “jefa” today. She tours the globe with him, motivates her one million+ Instagram followers, is a devoted mother to their children, and is even apparently the CEO of El Cartel Records.

What Daddy Yankee Says About His Wife and Kids?

The “Con Calma” star previously remarked to People that his family is without a doubt the most wonderful thing that he has in his life. He went on to add that his wife and his kids were his treasure, “and the reason he worked every day in and day out to ensure that they have a better life and do not lack anything in their life. The singer further claimed that Mireddys has been by his side ever since he started his career and with him through each phase of his life.

