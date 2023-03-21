Who Is Kara Lawson Husband? Know Everything About The Couple

Damien Barling and Kara Lawson have a happy marriage. The complete profile of her is provided here. Former American women’s basketball star Kara Lawson. She presently serves as the women’s basketball team’s head coach for the Duke Blue Devils. She left the WNBA in 2015 and became wholly focused on advancing her broadcasting job.

Regarding Kara Lawson Damien Barling is the husband. In April 2008, Damien Barling and Kara Lawson became husband and wife. Shortly after the Monarchs’ WNBA championship triumph, the pair got acquainted while Kara was working in Sacramento. Damien is an ESPN 1320 radio announcer in the Sacramento region. He has more than 17 years of work expertise in the radio and sports industries.

Barling lists “Marketing, time management, travel management, marketing strategies, calendar management, media sales, broadcasting, voice-overs, contract negotiation, scheduling, community relations, fundraising” as some of his specialties in his LinkedIn page. Barling received his Bachelor of Arts in Business Communications from the University of Phoenix.

The web is flooded with images from Kara and Damien’s nuptials. On Pinterest, we discovered a lovely photo of the couple’s wedding celebration. In addition, nothing is known about their children. Similar to this, Lawson has not shared anything on her social media accounts about her spouse or children.

Is Kara Lawson Still Married?

She is indeed still wed to Damien Barling. They have been happily married for 13 years and have enjoyed each other’s company. In order to maintain their long-term relationship, Kara and Damien are setting important relationship objectives. This also explains why their romantic relationship is strong and why they enjoy each other’s companionship.

Her Family And Parents

William and Kathleen Lawson are Kara Lawson’s parents. Susan Lawson is the name of her sibling, who she also has. Kara was born in Alexandria, Virginia, in the United States, where Lawson and her family resided. They are all citizens of the United States.

Kara Lawson On Instagram

Kara Lawson maintains a presence on Instagram. Lawson currently has 27.8k followers and has a verified account for her name. Her team appears to enjoy her company and she enjoys posting frequently about her work and interactions with them. Kara also shared a lovely image of her father from when she was a little child. “Happy Father’s Day, Dad!” she penned with the caption. You are missed. She has also posed for pictures with notable individuals like US President Joe Biden.

