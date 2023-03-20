Who Is Mandi Jung? Anti-Capitalist Teacher At Highland Park Middle School Goes Viral On TikTok

Mandi Jung is known for posting videos about her teaching profession and is a middle school teacher in Saint Paul. Through her numerous TikTok videos, Jung promoted anarchist and anti-capitalist ideologies. The public in Minneapolis can no longer access Jung’s TikTok account as of right now.

Anti-Capitalist And Anarchist Ideologies

According to a Minneapolis science teacher who encourages other educators to include anti-capitalist material in their classes, disrespecting authority is encouraged. Mandi Jung promoted anti-capitalist and anarchist ideologies in her numerous TikTok videos. The Industrial Workers of the World, a group with communist and anarchist leanings, is another organization that Jung disclosed she belongs to.

Who Is Mandi Jung?

Mandi Jung is known for posting videos about her teaching profession and is a middle school teacher in Saint Paul. The Highland Park Middle School instructor has a habit of consistently posting clips on TikTok that promote her extreme left-leaning viewpoints.

The public can no longer access Jung’s TikTok account. According to a story written by the Minnesota-based publication Alpha News last year, her account was mainly pro-gay and pro-transgender. Among them was a film in which she discussed bringing her parents to a gay pride parade.

Her Biology Class Lectures

According to reports, Jung also said that “capitalist indoctrination” permeates biology class talks about cells. The majority of her students believed that the cell’s nucleus, rather than its mitochondria, was the element that was most important because “without a boss, the cell would be in total chaos.”

“Bacteria are undoubtedly one of the most successful classes of organisms on the planet, despite lacking a nucleus. The initial anarchists were bacteria, right? No master, no core. Take advantage of metabolism’s tools. I’m not sure. I find it amusing,” she allegedly said.

