Everything You Need To Know Tommy Fleetwood’s Wife

One of England’s best players, Tommy Fleetwood has won numerous European Tour/DP World Tour championships, including the “Race to Dubai” competition that was held in the year 2017. Together with his successes, the Englishman has multiple times come agonizingly close to capturing Major championships.

When Fleetwood produced four points from five matches during the Ryder Cup that was held in the year 2018, it was one of his standout performances. Moreover, at Le Golf National, he and Francesco Molinari were undefeated that week. Fleetwood hasn’t always had it easy, but at one point in the year 2016, he was rated 188th in the world after finishing in the top 50 the year before. One thing that stayed constant over that time was his wife Clare. She was there to support him through the highs and lows.

Who is Tommy Fleetwood’s Wife?

As Fleetwood’s manager, Clare has had a significant impact on his life, and Tommy himself attributes many of his accomplishments to her. As an illustration, Fleetwood tweeted “my lovely, amazing fiancée Clare Craig thank you for everything” after winning the Open de France in the year 2017. Clare was born and raised in Manchester and spent many years working in the sports management industry at Hambric Sports Management as the vice president for Europe.

She served on the board of the Richard Burns Fund as well. In memory of British rally driver Richard Burns, who went away from a brain tumor, the foundation was established. Clare had known Burns for several years before his passing in 2005 and had even accompanied him on tour as his assistant.

Clare Has One Lovely Son With Franklin

Franklin Fleetwood, the son of Clare’s relationship with Fleetwood, was born in September of the year 2017. Clare already has two sons from previous relationships. To be present for the birth of his baby, Fleetwood withdrew from the British Masters. Soon later, in December, the couple wed in the Bahamas, and they now reside together in Southport, England, where Fleetwood was raised.

Several of Fleetwood’s competitions are attended by Clare, who was present at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai with her husband and son Franklin when Fleetwood won the Race to Dubai.

A Short Funny Story of Franklin and Clare

In the year 2018, at the Ryder Cup, there was a humorous incident involving Clare and Tommy. Fleetwood and Molinari claimed four out of four victories in the fourballs and foursomes during the competition. Owing to their popularity, the duo was given the moniker Moliwood, and their bromance gained widespread attention.

A video of the two sleeping in bed with the Ryder Cup was made public after Europe was declared the winner. Fleetwood’s wife Clare responded to the now-famous video in a funny and unsettling way by tweeting that her loving husband truly had a second man in bed with him and that he wanted to learn Italian. She hilariously mocked the video by adding that their son is also named after him and that should she be concerned.

