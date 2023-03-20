Peter Hardy : Australian Actor Passed Away At The Age Of 66 

Since the Australian actor Peter Hardy passed away on March 16, 2023, there has been much discussion about the cause of his demise on different platforms. To learn more about this, continue reading below.

Peter Hardy Cause Of Demise

Peter Hardy, an Australian actor, passed away, and fans and relatives have sent their condolences. The performer drowned last week while snorkeling at South Beach in Fremantle. He was best known for playing Phil Rakich in the hit television series McLeod’s Daughters. On social media, his brother Michael shared the sorrowful news and expressed his shock at his brother’s unexpected demise.

How Did Peter Hardy Passed Away?

The 66-year-old was discovered unconscious in the sea at South Beach in Fremantle on Thursday morning after having intended to snorkel. He passed away. He was not able to be revived despite CPR performed by bystanders until paramedics came. On social media, his sibling Michael Hardy confirmed the information and expressed his "devastation" at the news.

What Happened To Peter Hardy ?

Australian actor Peter Hardy, who was well-known for his work in the hit TV series "McLeod's Daughters" and the stage production "Mamma Mia!," sadly passed away on last week after drowning at a beach in Western Australia.

Australian actor Peter Hardy drowned last week at a well-liked beach in Western Australia. He was best known for his parts in the stage production Mamma Mia! and the television series McLeod’s Daughters. The 66-year-old was discovered unconscious in the sea at South Beach in Fremantle on Thursday morning after having intended to snorkel. He passed away.

Peter Hardy’s Family

Hardy was found unconscious on March 16 while snorkeling in the water, according to a story from ABC News. Although Hardy was from Perth, he had been living in London before his tragic no more. In addition to appearing in a number of other television programs, such as Rush and Neighbours, he played Phil Rakich in 44 episodes of McLeod's Daughters in 2006. Hardy also participated in theatrical performances.

