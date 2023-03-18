Is Paris Jackson Married? Everything You Need to Know

Paris Jackson, the daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson, is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. She has made headlines for her music career, activism, and personal life. One question that many fans have been asking is whether Paris Jackson is married.

Who is Paris Jackson Married To?

As of my knowledge cutoff in 2021, Paris Jackson was not married. She has been in several high-profile relationships, but she has not tied the knot yet. In 2020, she was relations Gabriel Glenn, her bandmate in the group The Soundflowers. The couple had been together for over a year and even released an EP together before announcing their breakup in August of that year. Prior to her relationship with Glenn, Paris had dated a few other famous names. She was briefly linked to British model Cara Delevingne in 2018, and the two were spotted holding hands and cuddling at several public events. She was also rumored to have dated actor Emile Hirsch and musician Michael Snoddy.

Gabriel Glenn and Jackson’s Relationship

Paris Jackson is the daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson, and Gabriel Glenn is a musician who was also a member of her band, The Soundflowers. Paris and Gabriel were in a romantic relationship and also performed together as a musical duo. They started relations in 2018 and broke up in 2020, but continued to work together on music projects. The couple was also featured in a Facebook Watch reality series titled “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn,” which premiered in June 2020 and followed their lives as musicians and their relationship.

Not in A Rush to Marry

Despite her past relationships, Paris Jackson has made it clear that she is not in a rush to get married. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2017, she said, “I’m not a marriage type of person. I believe that when you find someone that you love, you should stay with them and take care of them. And if you can’t do that, then that’s not love.” Paris has also been open about her struggles with mental health and self-harm.

She has spoken about her experiences with depression and anxiety and how therapy has helped her. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2017, she said, “I’ve had self-esteem issues for a really, really long time. Plenty of people think I’m ugly, and plenty of people don’t. But there’s a moment when I’m modeling where I forget about my self-esteem issues and focus on what the photographer’s telling me – and I feel pretty. And in that sense, it’s selfish.”

Paris Jackson: A Prominent Activist

In addition to her music career and personal life, Paris Jackson has also become a prominent activist. She has been a vocal advocate for environmental causes and animal rights. She has also been involved in the Black Lives Matter movement and has used her platform to speak out against racism and police brutality.

Overall, while Paris Jackson has had several high-profile relationships, she has not yet tied the knot. She has been open about her struggles with mental health and self-esteem and has become a promine.

