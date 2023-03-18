Lance Reddick Dead, Meet his Widow Stephanie

Lance Reddick, the American actor best known for his role as Cedric Daniels in the critically acclaimed HBO series ‘The Wire’, has had a successful career in the entertainment industry. However, his personal life has been marked by a tragic loss and a humble marriage to his doting wife, Stephanie. This is everything you need to know about the couple.

How Did Lance Reddic and Stephanie Meet?

Reddick and Stephanie met in 1993, while they were both studying at the Yale School of Drama. They married in 2011, after nearly two decades of relations. Stephanie, who is also an actress, has appeared in several TV series, including ‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’ and ‘CSI: Miami’.

The couple’s happiness was short-lived, as they suffered a devastating loss in 2012, when their 16-year-old son, Will, died by suicide. In an interview with People magazine, Reddick spoke about the pain of losing his son and the impact it had on his family. He said, “It was the most difficult thing we’ve ever been through. It’s something you never get over, you just learn to live with it.”

A Very Humble and Grounded Couple

Despite their tragic loss, the couple has managed to find strength in each other and their marriage. In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Reddick credited Stephanie with helping him through the grief. He said, “She’s amazing. She’s been my rock. She’s helped me through everything. I don’t know where I’d be without her.” Reddick and Stephanie’s marriage is marked by a sense of humility and groundedness.

Despite their success in Hollywood, they lead a relatively low-key lifestyle and prioritize their family above all else. In an interview with Essence magazine, Reddick spoke about the importance of maintaining a work-life balance. He said, “I’m very deliberate about making sure that my work doesn’t interfere with my family life. My wife and I are very conscious that our family comes first.”

Backbone of Lance Reddick

Stephanie also plays a vital role in Reddick’s career. In addition to her acting work, she serves as her husband’s manager and has been instrumental in his success. Lance Reddick spoke about their working relationship in an interview with Black Enterprise. He said, “Stephanie has been instrumental in every part of my career. She’s helped me with auditions, she’s helped me with networking, she’s helped me with contracts. She’s my partner in everything.”

Reddick’s career has been marked by a diverse range of roles, from his portrayal of a tough police officer in ‘The Wire’ to his recent turn as a mystical librarian in the Amazon Prime series ‘Good Omens’. Despite his success, Lance Reddick remains grounded and grateful for his opportunities. In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, he said, “I never take anything for granted. I’m always grateful for every job I get. I know how hard it is to make it in this industry.”

Family is Everything to the Couple

Reddick’s success and his marriage to Stephanie serve as a reminder that even in the face of tragedy, it’s possible to find happiness and fulfillment. Their groundedness and humility are a testament to the power of love and the importance of family. As Lance Reddick said in an interview with People magazine, “Family is everything. It’s what gets you through the tough times and it’s what makes the good times even better.” In conclusion, Lance Reddick’s tragic loss of his son and his humble marriage to his doting wife Stephanie serves as a reminder of the importance of family and the power of love in the face of adversity. We will all remember Lance Reddick as an amazing actor.

Read also: Sanaa Lathan Married or Not? Everything You Need to Know