Who Is Ronda Rousey Husband? Travis Browne The Husband of Ronda Rousey

Who is Travis Browne?

Travis Browne is a mixed martial artist from the United States who participated in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) from 2010 to 2017. On July 17, 1982, he was born in Oahu, Hawaii. Browne is a former professional heavyweight fighter with an MMA record of 18 wins, seven defeats, and one no-contest. He is well-known for his devastating knockout ability and has received multiple honours for his fighting abilities.

Is Ronda Rousey still married to Travis?

Yes, Ronda Rousey is still married to Travis Browne. The couple tied the knot on August 26, 2017, in Hawaii, just a few months after Browne proposed to Rousey under a waterfall. They have been together since 2015 and got engaged in April 2017. The couple has been very private about their relationship, but they have occasionally shared photos of each other on social media.

Ronda Rousey is a former MMA fighter, judoka, and WWE wrestler. She is well-known for her exceptional fighting skills and was the first woman to win a UFC belt. Rousey departed the UFC in 2016 and went on to have a successful wrestling career.

Rousey and Browne met at the Glendale Fighting Club in Glendale, California, where they were both trainings. Browne proposed to Rousey in New Zealand in 2017, after they began relations in 2015. The couple has been happily married and has supported each other’s endeavours since then.

Rousey and Browne have both expressed a wish to start a family. Rousey disclosed to ESPN in 2018 that she and Browne were attempting to conceive a child. She also claimed that she would like to take a vacation from wrestling in order to spend more time with her family.

In conclusion, Travis Browne is a former professional mixed martial artist who is married to Ronda Rousey. The couple has been together since 2015 and tied the knot in 2017. They have been very private about their relationship but have occasionally shared photos of each other on social media. Rousey and Browne have been open about their desire to start a family and are still happily married.

