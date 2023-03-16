Who Is Kate Garraway’s Husband? What Happened To Him?

According to Kate Garraway, Derek Draper is still “very damaged” as a result of the health issues caused by long-term Covid. Garraway’s husband contracted the illness in March 2020 and is still recovering from it.

Kate Garraway’s Husband

Draper, 55, has been getting round-the-clock care since he came home in 2021 after being put into an induced coma in a hospital to fight the virus. Following health complications, while he was recovering, he was readmitted to the hospital multiple times last year. Derek Draper “can’t speak or move,” the Good Morning Britain host explained in an emotional opening statement. Before moving back in with Kate and their two kids, Darcey, 16, and Billy, 13, the former political adviser spent 13 months in the hospital in 2020. He now requires round-the-clock care.

Illness Of Kate Garraway’s Husband

He has become the UK’s longest-lasting coronavirus sufferer. However, 55-year-old Kate has supported her 13-year-married spouse through every battle for survival. Garraway said in an interview for the Walt Disney Travel Company podcast Journey To The Magic that he is still very wounded. There is a long road ahead of him because he can still barely move, barely talk, and is still fed through tubes. However, you can see progress if you compare it to the previous Christmas or the Christmas before that, when he was still in the hospital. However, it’s a difficult one because he spent the majority of last year in the hospital also for a variety of reasons, so it was wonderful to have him home.

Documentary On Kate Garraway’s Husband

The Good Morning Britain host chronicled her experience caring for her spouse while he battled illness at home in the ITV1 series Finding Derek, which debuted in 2021.

After resonating with viewers, the documentary went on to receive two National Television Awards. Garraway also discussed the effect of watching the movie for herself. She began documenting Derek while he was in the hospital to check on his development. Seeing him in such a sick condition and with all the tubes and accessories that come with it made her incredibly emotional.

