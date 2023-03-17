Sheffield Wednesday Legend Don Megson Passes Away at 86

Who was Don Megson?

Don Megson was a fantastic footballer who played for Sheffield Wednesday for over a decade. On January 17, 1937, he was born in Sheffield, England. Megson began his football career in 1954 with Sheffield Wednesday and played 363 games. He was a versatile player who could play in various positions but was most recognized for his defensive abilities.

Megson was a key Sheffield Wednesday’s Second Division championship squad member in 1958-59. He was also a member of the 1966 FA Cup-winning side, which Everton defeated. Megson was a crowd favourite on the field, noted for his brutal tackling and no-nonsense demeanour.

How Did Don Megson Died?

Don Megson’s passing has been a massive loss for Sheffield Wednesday and the football community. The club released a statement on their website saying they were deeply saddened by his passing away and that he would be remembered as a true legend.

Numerous former players and fans paid tribute to Megson on social media. Former Sheffield Wednesday player Carlton Palmer tweeted: “I was shocked to learn of Don Megson’s no more. A real Wednesday legend and game gentleman. RIP.” Former players Chris Waddle and David Hirst, among others, paid homage to Megson on social media.

Sheffield Wednesday fans will never forget Megson’s legacy. He was a key player during a successful period for the club and was loved by supporters for his dedication and loyalty. Megson’s contribution to the club will never be forgotten, and his passing has left a void in the hearts of many football fans.

Finally, Don Megson was a renowned footballer who spent nearly a decade with Sheffield Wednesday. He was a key member of the side that won the Second Division in 1958-59 and advanced to the FA Cup final in 1966. Sheffield Wednesday supporters adored Megson, a tough-tackling defender. His died was a huge loss for the football world, and he will be remembered as a great Sheffield Wednesday icon.

Read Also: Who Is Ronda Rousey Husband? Travis Browne The Husband of Ronda Rousey